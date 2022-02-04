Eminently quotable: 'It’s just been a wonderful ride'

"Continental Resources is serious about oil and gas production in the Bakken, and to sustain that growth we need some of the best and brightest engineering graduates. We believe Mary's engineering program will provide some of the most well-prepared engineers in the industry."

-- Continental Resources founder and Bakken oil patch pioneer Harold Hamm, after donating $12 million to the University of Mary for its engineering school, which will be renamed in his honor.

“American Indians have suffered the highest per capita rate of opioid overdose and are more likely than other group in the United States to die from drug-induced deaths. The dollars that will flow to tribes under this initial settlement will help fund crucial, on-reservation, culturally appropriate opioid treatment services.”

-- Spirit Lake Nation Chairman Douglas Yankton, as Native American tribes reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country's three largest drug distribution companies.

“It’s just been a wonderful ride.”

-- Parrell Grossman, head of the Consumer Protection Division of the North Dakota Attorney General's Office, on his decades-long relationship with late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

"Breaking the district down, where the vote is more focused toward a community, we're able to elect candidates of our choice, candidates that come from the communities, candidates that also know the communities and that the people know."

-- North Dakota Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy, on the benefits of new House subdistricts in Districts 4 and 9 -- specifically, for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.

"The increased tuition funding that is generated from the new tuition model will be leveraged to deliver polytechnic education at an affordable price and expand our program offerings, which benefits our North Dakota students."

-- Rebecca Collins, executive vice president of Bismarck State College, which is reducing tuition for students from many area states and provinces to boost enrollment.

“The prospect of an oil spill during such low water is truly scary.”

-- Standing Rock Water Resources Director Doug Crow Ghost, detailing how tribal officials believe the low level of the Missouri River would make it difficult to respond to any Dakota Access Pipeline spill.

“Today's sad milestone of 1,000 North Dakota long-term care resident deaths marks a grim moment during this COVID-19 pandemic."

-- Christopher Larson, a nursing home resident in Mayville and chairman of the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force, after virus-related deaths in the state's 217 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities reached 1,002.

“By leaning into our organizational values of resourcefulness and meeting people where they are, we hope to work with North Dakotans to cultivate, catalyze and scale pioneering community solutions to some of our state's most pervasive and emerging issues.”

-- Megan Langley Laudenschlager, founder and executive director of Strengthen ND, which has been chosen by the Bush Foundation to design and operate a statewide community-based grant program that will target a variety of issues including the coronavirus pandemic.

“As migration takes place this spring, we encourage producers to focus on biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry production from backyard birds to a commercial operation should review and understand how the virus could spread to their birds, and prevent the exposure before it happens."

-- North Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress, after the discovery of bird flu in the Carolinas.

