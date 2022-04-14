Eminently quotable: 'It’s hard to talk about sometimes'

"This is nutso."

-- Karley Gosch, of Mandan, braving the strong winds and pelting snow while walking across Main Street during the blizzard.

q q q

"This is a real, real, real, real blizzard."

-- 7-year-old Kaitlyn Hanson, of Bismarck, comparing the blizzard to other snowstorms she has experienced.

q q q

“It’s hard to talk about sometimes. It’s been 50-some years, but still ...”

-- Marvin Boehm, of Mandan, who went on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight and reminisced about his brother's death in Vietnam.

q q q

“I want people to act like they expect their children to act.”

-- North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Perrie Schafer, saying he'd like to see better behavior from state convention delegates.

q q q

“Ensuring children are up to date on routine wellness immunizations is the best way to keep children healthy and stop the spread of potentially serious illnesses in our child cares, schools and community.”

-- State Immunization Director Molly Howell, detailing how routine child immunization rates have declined in North Dakota during the COVID-19 pandemic.

q q q

"These kids are so capable, and they will not only meet your expectations, they will exceed them."

-- David St. Peter, English teacher at the Bismarck Career Academy, on students working with organizations in the community.

q q q

"There's just so much opportunity out there. They can't fill the positions that are out there, so it's 'all hands on deck' right now."

-- Matt Frohlich, assistant professor at the University of Mary, which is starting a cybersecurity administration program.

q q q

“He’s still in Ukraine. But we have been able now to move him to a safer place. And, as we talked about earlier, our ultimate objective is to get him out of the country. So this is a really important step, moving him to Lviv, a safer location.”

-- U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on jailed North Dakota farmer Kurt Groszhans being moved to a new facility in war-torn Ukraine.

q q q

"We all take this very seriously and try our best to keep our birds and farms safe. We have implemented increased biosecurity measures on farms and also limit the people who have access to our barns. We are also working with the wildlife services to have resources to try to keep migratory birds away from farms."

-- North Dakota Turkey Federation Vice President David Rude, on the spread of bird flu in the nation and state.

