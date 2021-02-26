Eminently quotable: 'It’s hard to prevent crime on something you can’t lock up'

“This is really quite an unspeakable epidemic."

-- Kathryn Ross, executive director of CHILDUSAdvocacy, an organization that pushes for child protection education and legislation, talking about child sexual abuse by priests.

q q q

"I will say, as a mom, it feels very shameful that our Bismarck Public School system, who claim to empower every learner to thrive, continue to avoid making real change on these issues relating to LGBTQ youth."

-- Brandi Hardy, mother of a transgender child, who asked the Bismarck School Board to address what she said is harassment of LGBTQ students in schools. The board will respond to Hardy's comments at its March 8 meeting, per its policy.

q q q

“Immediately I did scream. I will admit, I did scream. There were a couple of other people that yelped and kinda screamed. You know, it’s that initial terror, that initial fright, where you’re hearing people say, ‘What’s happening? Why me? This is not the way I wanted this to end.’”