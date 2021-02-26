Eminently quotable: 'It’s hard to prevent crime on something you can’t lock up'

“This is really quite an unspeakable epidemic."
-- Kathryn Ross, executive director of CHILDUSAdvocacy, an organization that pushes for child protection education and legislation, talking about child sexual abuse by priests.
q q q
"I will say, as a mom, it feels very shameful that our Bismarck Public School system, who claim to empower every learner to thrive, continue to avoid making real change on these issues relating to LGBTQ youth."
-- Brandi Hardy, mother of a transgender child, who asked the Bismarck School Board to address what she said is harassment of LGBTQ students in schools. The board will respond to Hardy's comments at its March 8 meeting, per its policy.
q q q
“Immediately I did scream. I will admit, I did scream. There were a couple of other people that yelped and kinda screamed. You know, it’s that initial terror, that initial fright, where you’re hearing people say, ‘What’s happening? Why me? This is not the way I wanted this to end.’”
-- Brenda Dohn, of Wishek, whose family was aboard a United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing in Denver when the plane's right engine failed.
q q q
"You can't be walking down the street smoking a joint."
-- Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, on a bill that passed the Senate legalizing but restricting recreational marijuana. The bill now goes to the Senate.
q q q
"Everyone should feel welcome in this building."
-- Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, who said a woman who uses a wheelchair showed him difficulties throughout the Capitol, such as troublesome restroom doors and a lack of signs. Lawmakers have passed legislation to jump-start accessibility improvements.
q q q
"Members of the assembly, you have done yeoman's work."
-- Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, speaking to the House as the body recessed for its midsession break.
q q q
“This bill sends a powerful message ... that we believe in ourselves.”
-- Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, talking about a bill that uses the state’s Legacy Fund oil tax savings account to help establish loans for in-state companies.
q q q
"I was incredibly disappointed with the vote in June, but we need to understand why people voted the way they did."
-- Julie Jeske, president of the Bismarck Park Board, which will survey the community to better understand why voters last summer rejected a sales tax measure that would have helped fund a new indoor recreation complex.
q q q
“As this worst-case scenario was unfolding before my eyes this week, I really started to become scared.”
-- Anna Novak, a Hazen resident whose husband is a coal miner, on rolling blackouts that stemmed from a power grid stressed by cold weather in the south-central U.S.
q q q
“It’s hard to prevent crime on something you can’t lock up.”
-- Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner, on thefts from vehicles of pollution-reducing catalytic converters, which contain valuable metals.
q q q
"Certainly having a local contact, from a community standpoint, may help more with community relations."
-- State Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl, on a local company buying Bismarck's medical marijuana dispensary from its out-of-state owner.