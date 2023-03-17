“It's definitely been a pleasure to serve on the commission and it's been a very good education and a great experience.”

-- Mark Splonskowski on his resignation from the Bismarck City Commission as he will be sworn in as Burleigh County auditor Monday.

q q q

“Curling is a good sport for hanging out with people, and it’s good exercise in the winter.”

-- Alaina Schmit, an 11-year-old Bismarck student who urged state lawmakers to make curling the state's official sport.

q q q

“It is evidence-based care I was trained to provide. Denying patients access to this life-changing care is an unnecessary state law that will take away hope from the patients I serve and their families.”

-- Dr. Amanda Dahl, a Fargo pediatric endocrinologist, on House Bill 1254, which she said would drive transgender youth to seek gender-affirming care in other states or on the black market.

q q q

"Where does the state of North Dakota want gaming? Where do you want gaming to be conducted? If you want it in grocery stores, gas stations, hair salons, fine. But let us know so that our office can regulate it correctly."

-- North Dakota State Director of Gaming Deb McDaniel talking about waiting for legislative clarification on electronic pull tab machines.

q q q

"There were hundreds of volunteer hours that went into the project; it was a tremendous amount of work. There were times it looked like we would never get to the finish line, so we're all pretty thrilled with the result."

-- Attorney Tory Jackson, one of the leaders of a two-year project to compile the history of Bismarck into a published timeline.

q q q

"We'll be back every year until they pass this. I won't stop."

-- Tara Brandner, a Bismarck nurse practitioner and advocate for insurance coverage for fertility treatments. She has unsuccessfully lobbied the Legislature three times in the past five years to provide insurance coverage for fertility treatment for public employees.

q q q

"There is simply too many unanswered questions and insufficient evidence to prove the offense beyond a reasonable doubt. Reasonable deductions, probable cause, and appearances are not sufficient at trial."

-- Ward County State's Attorney Roza Larson, telling state officials that no criminal charges will result from petition fraud allegations that surrounded the ballot measure North Dakota voters approved last fall for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers.

q q q

"We had every reason during this process to believe we had submitted a sufficient number of signatures, and this is just one more indication of the attempted abuse of power to deny the people the right to vote on this important issue."

-- Jared Hendrix, chairman of last year's term limits ballot measure, on no criminal charges resulting from petition fraud allegations.

q q q

"Public employees have historically been paid anywhere from 7% to 12% less than their similarly educated and experienced counterparts in the private sector. The state has the resources and now is the time to invest in the workforce that provides the vital public services that North Dakotans deserve and have come to expect."

-- Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, which represents more than 11,000 public employees and schoolteachers, advocating for 8% salary increases for state workers in each year of the two-year 2021-23 budget cycle.

q q q

"While we know who is dying by suicide, we don't know as much about why. What happened or didn't happen 30 days or 60 days before that death?"

-- Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, on a bill making its way through the North Dakota Legislature that would set up a special group to review suicides in the state, in an effort to better understand how they can be prevented.