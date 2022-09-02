Eminently quotable: 'It’s going to take some time to get used to'

"I would find it difficult that we would hit the general election this fall with this because I don't think there's enough time in my view to educate the residents."

-- Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, after the City Commission decided more work needs to be done on a plan to create a fee in place of special assessments meant to fund street maintenance. The goal was to put the matter on the November ballot.

“With our new shelving and new layout, it really feels like this will be a brand new library, and almost like we have new jobs. It’s going to take some time to get used to the day-to-day flow.”

-- Michaela Schaff, community engagement assistant for the Morton Mandan Public Library, which has reopened after a $6 million renovation and expansion project that took two years to complete.

"We're optimistic that folks will understand the importance of it."

-- State Game and Fish Department Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahnson, on a new plan that aims to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease in wild deer, which is on the verge of exponential growth in the state.

“If it’s anywhere close it’s going to be a wake-up call and you’re going to see bills coming.”

-- Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, discussing a November ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota. Dockter was the prime sponsor of a marijuana legalization bill that passed the House last year but died in the Senate.

"Our principle, as we put everything together, is to be the healthiest state in the nation. We focus on the foundations of well-being -- physical health, behavioral health and economic health."

-- Chris Jones, executive director of the state Department of Human Services, which has now merged with the state Health Department.

"We need probable cause to make a charge but we need beyond a reasonable doubt to actually get a conviction, and so I'm not just going to charge someone based on an inference and we just didn't have enough evidence pointing to who actually put the fraudulent signatures on those petitions."

-- Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice, announcing that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with bogus signatures on Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong's petitions for his now-abandoned reelection bid.

"So it's coordinating who needs gas, when and where, who has gas, when and where. And those things take sometimes years to come together."

-- State Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad, after officials extended the deadline for companies to apply for a $150 million grant for a natural gas pipeline that would run from the Bakken oil patch to eastern North Dakota. An Aug. 15 deadline passed with no applications.

“We’re very clear that we follow science and the law. And so, we did take a very in-depth look of what potentially could be done to improve visibility in our national parks. And what we found out after we looked at all the really expensive controls ... the modeling said that even if you put those controls on our power plants you would not be able to see an improvement in visibility.”

-- David Glatt, director of the state Department of Environmental Quality, which finished a plan to address regional haze without requiring additional pollution control measures for power plants.

“There’s mornings when I’m driving out to the country and I’m crossing the Garrison Dam and there’s like this purple, bluish haze coming across the lands. And part of it’s like this morbid beauty and thinking about where that purple, bluish tone comes from. It’s the weight of those toxins just lying on the ground, and we’re all walking in that space."

-- Prairie Rose Seminole, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and an Indigenous Fellow with the National Parks Conservation Association, detailing pollution from power plants in western North Dakota.