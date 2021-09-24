Eminently quotable: 'It’s cool to see all that bear fruit'

"It's like we're trying to keep up with Bismarck, but we're not Bismarck. They've got double the people, they've got double the houses, they've got over triple the businesses if not quad."
-- Mandan resident Julie Haibeck, speaking at a Mandan City Commission meeting in which commissioners passed a 2022 budget that includes a property tax increase.
q q q
"They've been asked to do a lot in the past 18 months. No matter which decisions they've made, the criticisms and the controversies surrounding those decisions is never-ending. So a lot of them are pivoting, and dedicating their time back to their families or other issues."
-- North Dakota School Boards Association Executive Director Alexis Baxley, on a number of school board members not planning to seek reelection because of burnout tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"I think one of the concerns we have with the (coronavirus) is the fact that it is ever changing and new variants will continue to emerge. The public health impacts of these variants are difficult to predict."
-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, after a sixth variant emerged in North Dakota.
q q q
“Man, it’s cool to see all that bear fruit.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on North Dakota's years-long effort to be a leader in carbon storage research, and now hearing from companies interested in pursuing as many as 17 projects in the state.
q q q
"We're prepared to take care of a surge, and we know that we can get through a surge. But we also know that it's going to come at a cost both in human terms and in financial terms."
-- Sanford Health Bismarck Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker, saying that the hospital is full on a daily basis and emergency room wait times are stretching for hours due to staffing shortages and the COVID-19 surge.
q q q
“It’s been an honor to serve our state at DES for over a decade, helping to keep our citizens safe. I have been incredibly fortunate to be a part of great teams over the years, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead this great Parks and Recreation team of servant leaders and take our parks system to the next level after a year of record camping numbers.”
-- Cody Schulz, former Morton County commissioner and current state homeland security director for the Department of Emergency Services, after Gov. Doug Burgum named him North Dakota's new state parks chief.
q q q
“I could not be prouder of the work the North Dakota teams have accomplished during this mission. We are happy to welcome these crews home and are glad everyone is home safe and sound.”
-- Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer, after 15 firefighters with the Bismarck Rural, Dickinson, Williston and Williston Rural fire departments returned home after a couple of weeks of assisting hurricane recovery in Louisiana.
q q q
“Again without an explanation from the White House, it’s impossible to know what’s driving this baffling decision to extend these unnecessary restrictions on land-based travelers from Canada -- when Canada’s vaccination rate is substantially higher than the United States’ -- while making accommodations for foreign visitors traveling by air to our country.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, responding to the Biden administration again extending a ban on travel across the Canada-U.S. land border.