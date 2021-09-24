Eminently quotable: 'It’s cool to see all that bear fruit'

q q q

“Man, it’s cool to see all that bear fruit.”

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on North Dakota's years-long effort to be a leader in carbon storage research, and now hearing from companies interested in pursuing as many as 17 projects in the state.

q q q

"We're prepared to take care of a surge, and we know that we can get through a surge. But we also know that it's going to come at a cost both in human terms and in financial terms."

-- Sanford Health Bismarck Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker, saying that the hospital is full on a daily basis and emergency room wait times are stretching for hours due to staffing shortages and the COVID-19 surge.

q q q