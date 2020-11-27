Eminently quotable: 'It’s amazing what people can overcome'

"So you find a lot of COVID -- what, are you going to want to sample streets next, up sewer mains and streets? Could be. I don't know. I didn't think they were going to come and want to test the water in the first place. And then do they find a hot street, a really hot street? Are they going to want us to block it off? Are you going to let nobody in or out?"

-- Tioga City Commission President Tim Sundhagen, explaining how the worries of residents influenced the city's decision not to participate in a coronavirus-related wastewater study.

“It’s amazing what people can overcome when they find meaning in their lives. They can endure even the most tragic of situations. If there is meaning, there is hope.”

-- Robert Johnson, a clinical psychologist with Chambers & Blohm Psychological Services in Bismarck, on feeling grateful over the Thanksgiving holiday despite the pandemic.

"We've got a lot of projects in the queue right now and we need to take as much burden off of our local taxpayers as we can."