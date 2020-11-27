Eminently quotable: 'It’s amazing what people can overcome'

“The court’s decision today affirmed my earlier opinion. This entire exercise was a waste of taxpayer dollars and time, all of which could have been avoided had the governor came across the hall to receive legal advice from the person who was elected by the citizens of North Dakota to provide legal advice to state officials.”
-- Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, after the state Supreme Court stopped Gov. Doug Burgum from appointing a state representative to a Bismarck-area House seat won by a deceased candidate.
q q q
“By the authority vested in me in the state of North Dakota, I hereby pardon these turkeys for Thanksgiving. So Liberty and Union, birds of a feather that flock together, may you never meet the chopping block.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, pardoning two turkeys in an annual Capitol tradition.
q q q
"When our students and citizens and coaches and teachers reach out, it's our job to listen."
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, after the state decided to allow high school athletes to return to practice earlier than planned.
q q q
"So you find a lot of COVID -- what, are you going to want to sample streets next, up sewer mains and streets? Could be. I don't know. I didn't think they were going to come and want to test the water in the first place. And then do they find a hot street, a really hot street? Are they going to want us to block it off? Are you going to let nobody in or out?"
-- Tioga City Commission President Tim Sundhagen, explaining how the worries of residents influenced the city's decision not to participate in a coronavirus-related wastewater study.
q q q
“It’s amazing what people can overcome when they find meaning in their lives. They can endure even the most tragic of situations. If there is meaning, there is hope.”
-- Robert Johnson, a clinical psychologist with Chambers & Blohm Psychological Services in Bismarck, on feeling grateful over the Thanksgiving holiday despite the pandemic.
q q q
"We've got a lot of projects in the queue right now and we need to take as much burden off of our local taxpayers as we can."
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on the city getting $2.5 million in the first distribution of "Operation Prairie Dog" state infrastructure funding.
q q q
“The positive trend in passenger numbers over the last few months is an encouraging sign that travelers are beginning to once again look at aviation as a safe and cost-effective mode of transportation.”
-- State Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, after airline passenger numbers in North Dakota in October reached their highest level since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March.
q q q
“COVID-19 is exacerbating the housing issues vulnerable populations face. More resources are needed to ensure every North Dakotan has a safe, accessible and affordable place to call home."
-- State Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Dave Flohr, discussing a new study outlining affordability of single- and multi-family housing, housing challenges and impacts of the pandemic.
q q q
“Winning it 10 times, I don’t think it’s real. When I started this journey, my goal was to win stock contractor of the year. Never in my life did I imagine I’d win it 10 times.”
-- Mandan rodeo stock contractor Chad Berger, after winning the Professional Bull Riders Contractor of the Year award for the seventh consecutive year and tenth overall.
