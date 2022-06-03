Eminently quotable: 'It’s always hard to come back'

"It's a big challenge, but we'll get through it. The people in Mott are fighters."

-- Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker, on the impending closure of the town’s nursing home. Sanford Health is gifting the building to the city, but the city will need to come up with a plan to use it.

"I personally am hoping that he just respects the people of the state and stops trying to be a tyrant and dominating over everybody."

-- Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, asking for Gov. Doug Burgum to stop making hefty donations to the Dakota Leadership PAC, which has targeted seats of fellow Republicans.

"Gov. Burgum is a fierce defender of the constitution, and he is a strong supporter of our nation's hard-fought freedoms. The First Amendment is very clear."

-- Levi Bachmeier, chairman of the Dakota Leadership PAC, to which Burgum heavily donates and which is seeking to influence GOP primary races in eight political districts.

“It’s always hard to come back but it is what it is. But it is a beautiful ceremony and it is a beautiful place."

-- Sharon Runcorn, who came from Dickinson to attend the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan. Runcorn's husband, brother-in-law and some friends are buried at the cemetery.

"I've done this ever since I've been in public life when people call and leave a message on the answering machine at work and say what an idiot I am or whatever, and I always call them back and tell them they are free to ... come by and say to me in person, and I still have not had a person come by and do it."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who in a series of tweets challenged a man to meet in Wrigley's state Capitol office after the man questioned how Wrigley's eldest daughter obtained an internship with U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

“Students who experience a variety of trauma or abuse can certainly benefit, but also those who are simply struggling with stress from a rough day at home or with their peers. Therapy dogs are trained to provide victims with an outlet from the mental, physical or psychological effects of these types of scenarios, and their effectiveness is being proven across the country.”

-- Morton County Sheriff’s Deputy David Tomlinson, who will be the handler for a goldendoodle therapy K-9 the sheriff's office is acquiring.

"What we're waiting to see is a significant change in consumer behavior. When consumers start purchasing less gasoline and traveling less, then gasoline prices will likely start moving lower. Where that tipping point is, is anyone's guess."

-- Gene LaDoucer, AAA's spokesman in North Dakota, on how long record high gasoline prices will last.

“What we found was there was no humanly perceptible change in visibility regardless of the scenario we would have selected.”

-- David Stroh, environmental engineer with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, whose proposal for addressing regional haze does not require coal-fired power plants to install new technology to better control emissions of pollutants.

