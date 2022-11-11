Eminently quotable: 'It’s about the entire campus as a whole'

“I’m proud of the campaign we ran. It’s been a great ride and I take every campaign seriously. I’m glad it’s over and we've got a lot of work to do. Now, it’s time to go back to Washington and dive in.”

-- U.S. Rep Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., after winning reelection against independent candidate and former Miss America Cara Mund.

q q q

“It’s really hard to win in a state that has a supermajority and where the narrative continuously is pushed by that majority. But not getting the seat doesn’t mean it was a loss — there were a lot of wins in other ways. I’m proud of what I did, and especially the number of women that have said now they want to run for school board or city commissioner or just throw their hat in the ring now.”

-- Bismarck native and 2018 Miss America Cara Mund, after losing her bid to win North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat.

q q q

"Voters are smart. Voters understand that the system needs reform, and that they need something that is more responsive to them, and they understand innately that term limits are a step in that direction."

-- Jared Hendrix, chairman of a ballot measure imposing term limits on state lawmakers and the governor, after voters approved it in Tuesday's election.

q q q

“This is about the University of Mary. Yes, it’s an athletic complex and it’s really important. That’s why we’re doing it. But more broadly it’s about the entire campus as a whole. Who’s this going to help? Everyone.”

-- University of Mary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter, as the Bismarck school released architectural renderings of a new athletic complex that would cost $90 million to build and would include a total makeover of the east side of campus.

q q q

"For context, there’s a landfill in Colorado that will accept 12,200 picocuries per gram in the landfill. North Dakota, the highest threshold that can be accepted is 50 picocuries per gram. So it’s a fraction of what other landfills are allowed to take, and that just gives the regulators and the public assurance that we’re not putting nuclear waste in the ground and endangering people."

-- Kurt Rhea, radiation safety officer for Secure Energy Services, whose landfill north of Williston is on track to be the state’s first to accept radioactive oilfield waste after North Dakota regulators issued final approval.

q q q

"My goal was to be fair and decent with her. She provided good service to Burleigh County while she was employed."

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, after county Finance Director Robin Grenz resigned following an employee performance review that resulted in her being given the option to quit or be fired.

q q q

“I think all options are on the table as we think about that. So I wouldn’t preclude anything at this point."

-- David Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources Group, which is weighing the future of its Construction Services Group Inc. subsidiary, while it finishes the spin-off of its construction materials subsidiary Knife River Corp.

q q q

"This is a failure on the part of our team and our state. And we have to get this figured out."

-- Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo, on the unfunded liability for the state employee retirement plan reaching $1.7 billion.