Eminently quotable: 'It’s a tale of two different springs'

"I think we all learned a lot along the way, too."

-- Bismarck attorney and city Historic Preservation Commission member Tory Jackson, who is spearheading the creation of a timeline of Bismarck history.

q q q

"The governor likes to pretend that he’s some average North Dakotan, wearing his undirtied Carhartt for every ad he runs, but regular North Dakotans can’t donate millions of dollars to their own political action committee."

-- North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart, criticizing Republican Gov. Doug Burgum's $935,000 contribution this month to the Dakota Leadership PAC, to which he gave more than $3.2 million in 2020. Burgum has said his donations are nothing unusual in politics.

q q q

“Being in that boarding school was the loneliest time of my life. It has made it difficult for me to trust other people, including the people on this committee, with my emotions, my thoughts, my dreams and my physical being. And how could that not be the result?”

-- Ramona Klein, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, testifying before Congress about life in a boarding school.

q q q

“It’s a tale of two different springs.”

-- New Rockford rancher Jeff Schafer, commenting on how North Dakota farmers and ranchers dealt with drought last spring and too much moisture this spring.

q q q

“I was very surprised. It's so tough in a group with such qualified candidates to pick out an individual, especially when so many people are so talented in so many aspects. It's fantastic to be with a bunch of great people.”

-- Century High School senior Chance Bowlinger, named Teen of the Year by MDU Resources Group Inc. and The Bismarck Tribune, beating out 31 other Teen of the Week winners.

q q q

“I still believe we're going to see this in the next legislative session. It will be up to the legislative body to decide if we want these in gas stations or not.”

-- Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator, on gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores “masquerading” as bars so that they can put electronic pull tab machines in their businesses.

q q q

“We are excited to move forward with our vision of bringing enhanced health care to Williston and its surrounding communities.”

-- Dr. Todd Schaffer, president and CEO of Sanford Health's Bismarck region, announcing the health system is breaking ground for a clinic in Williston.

q q q

"It's notable to get to the middle of May and have some snow falling."

-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Hargrove, on the potential for snow in northern North Dakota in coming days.

q q q

“I'm pretty passionate about creating an education system that is ready to deliver what kids need today. I also believe strongly that taxpayers deserve an academic return on their investment for education.”

-- Tamara Uselman, former Bismarck Public Schools superintendent and now a lieutenant governor candidate in Minnesota.

q q q

"I think a big part of what I'm trying to do is get a sense of what people want to see in this institution, where we need to go, how well we are aligned with the economic needs of the state, the workforce needs of the state. This is a really important institution for the entire state, for the Fargo-Moorhead area, and I think a lot of that starts with continuing to listen to them to see what we can do for them."

-- David Cook, who took over as North Dakota State University's president this week.

q q q

“Epizootic hemorrhagic disease dramatically reduced white-tailed deer numbers along the Missouri River and parts of some western hunting units. As a result, license allocations in some units were dramatically reduced.”

-- State Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson, discussing the impact of deer disease in 2021 on this year's hunting license numbers.

