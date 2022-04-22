Eminently quotable: 'It’s a really serious win for the Badlands'

“He sent 72 messages to a bad, bad person. That's not illegal and until there is more information I think (this) is a step in the right direction.”

-- GOP Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, after Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, stepped down as head of the Legislative Management committee following a published report that he had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

q q q

"It's a mess."

-- Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz, on the snow dropped by last week's blizzard, and the inability of crews to dump it on fields that had thawed before the storm because the trucks get stuck.

q q q

“We were at the halfway point before the storm. The timing of the storm didn’t fit with calving season, but we just roll with the punches.”

-- New Rockford rancher Jeff Schafer, on last week's blizzard hitting in the middle of spring calving.

q q q

“It’s a little more difficult to move. A little wet and heavy. But I’m not going to complain. We need the moisture, so you just keep working at it.”

-- Keven Martin, while plowing snow at an apartment building during last week's blizzard.

q q q

"Two back-to-back systems could saturate us, and if we get a sudden return of warm temperatures, that could bring some potential for some flooding."

-- Jason Anglin, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Bismarck office, on a weekend storm bearing down on North Dakota.

q q q

“I think it’s a really serious win for the Badlands, for the long-term integrity of those areas that are still roadless and considered suitable for wilderness.”

-- Badlands Conservation Alliance President Connie Triplett, after federal appellate judges upheld a ruling dismissing a lawsuit brought by the state of North Dakota and several western counties that could have resulted in new roads built through parts of the Badlands.

q q q

“We're going to keep all options on the table.”

-- Jared Hendrix, leader of a petition drive to term-limit North Dakota legislators, on the possibility of suing over its rejection by the secretary of state’s office, which concluded the petitions were riddled with violations, a contention Hendrix rejects.

q q q

"I think the ones that we have here in North Dakota ... those should be changed as well."

-- Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox, on a federal effort to rename places containing the offensive term "squaw" in their names.

q q q

"They thought it was a joke. They couldn't believe it."

-- Kathy Skarda, a Keene-area farmer and rancher who spent the first 25 years of her life in the Squaw Gap area in McKenzie County, on the reaction of friends and family to a federal effort to rename places containing the offensive term "squaw" in their names.

q q q

"If the attorney general says yes, then all of the dreams people have had about the preservation of the bridge come into play immediately."

-- Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, calling on the North Dakota attorney general to determine if the state owns the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge, which is headed toward demolition.

q q q

“These officers are now better prepared to identify substances other than alcohol in a suspected impaired driver, removing them from the road and making North Dakota roads safer.”

-- Highway Patrol Trooper Tarek Chase, coordinator of the North Dakota Drug Recognition Expert program, which trains officers on detecting drivers impaired by drugs. Thirteen officers recently graduated.

