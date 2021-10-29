Eminently quotable: 'It really is the gem of the state'

"She is a beautiful example of her species, and she was a nightmare in her day to a lot of other critters."

-- Fossil Excavators President Mike Kjelland, an assistant professor of biology at Mayville State University, on the nickname "Beautiful Nightmare" given to a rare dinosaur fossil found in southwestern North Dakota.

"Social media is one tool used to share important, verified public health information. Others increasingly used the comment section on many of the Department of Health posts to share misinformation."

-- Marie Moe, spokeswoman for North Dakota's Health Department, which has turned off public comments and replies on its social media accounts.

“While well-intentioned, this program mostly leaves the landowner and North Dakota taxpayers holding the bag.”

-- Troy Coons, chairman of the Northwest Landowners Association, which says cleanup of some abandoned oil wells the state sought to plug using federal coronavirus relief money is incomplete, and costs at times far exceeded what's considered typical.

"It really is the gem of the state."

-- Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation Executive Director Aaron Barth, after the group received a $250,000 state grant to create a master plan to guide development along the Missouri River from Misty Waters north of Bismarck to the confluence of Apple Creek and the river south of Bismarck.

“Their way of doing business is concerning to us.”

-- Elizabeth Loos, executive director of the Badlands Conservation Alliance, which filed a complaint with the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office after state Transportation Director Bill Panos met individually with Billings County commissioners to discuss a possible bridge over the Little Missouri River. The format of the meetings meant they weren't public.

“He’s a great ambassador for our state and cares about where he comes from.”

-- Sara Otte Coleman, director of the state Tourism Division, which is working to extend its contract with Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel to promote tourism in his home state.

"Hopefully we will continue to see declines in reported cases and that hospitalizations and deaths will decline soon."

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on an apparent waning of the most recent pandemic surge.

“Holiday travel is right around the corner and we hope to see the aviation industry rise to the challenge and ensure an appropriate workforce is available to accommodate the needs and air service demands of the flying public.”

-- Kyle Wanner, executive director of the state Aeronautics Commission, detailing an aviation workforce shortage.

“Given its track record of investing in North Dakota and its focus on the agrifood industry, we believe Lewis & Clark AgriFood is an excellent investment for the North Dakota Growth Fund given the breadth and diversity of the state’s agriculture industry and leading entrepreneurs focused on it.”

-- 50 South Capital Managing Director Trey Hart, on the first North Dakota Growth Fund investment. Officials refused to say how much taxpayer money was invested.

"To truly move the needle with ending stigma, we need to be able to make data-driven decisions."

-- North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum, speaking at the fifth annual Recovery Reinvented conference about a survey that found officials have made gains in the past three years in ending the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction.

"We have done everything we can do in this area."

-- Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben, on measures to address nuisance off-highway vehicles.

