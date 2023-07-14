“Magnificent milestone. We are under construction.”

-- Ed O’Keefe, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation, as groundwork begins for the library at Medora.

q q q

"We plan for the new bridge to last for another 100 years to meet our customers' current and future transportation needs, as this is a key route for interstate commerce. Replacing our bridge is a massive private infrastructure project, and the biggest one we'll conduct in the state for several years."

-- Amy McBeth, spokeswoman for BNSF Railway, which has started work to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River. The project will cost about $100 million and take four years to complete.

q q q

“We have an awesome time. It’s about visiting other people. Meeting a lot of new friends from other parts of the state.”

-- Dewey Aaseth, of Hazen, one of the thousands of people who attended the ND Country Fest music festival in New Salem.

q q q

“There’s so much history here, it’s just fascinating.”

-- State Archivist Shane Molander, on 150 years' worth of copies of The Bismarck Tribune stored in the State Archives at the Historical Society of North Dakota.

q q q

“The nightmare is over for me and my family.”

-- Matthew Alexis, brother of Reonardo Alexis, who was slain in a March 2021 drug killing in Bismarck, after the two suspects were sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

q q q

"As the extraction technology scales, companies are going to figure out how thick and how enriched of a bed they’re going to need to make the economics work, and then look around the U.S. to areas where those criteria have been identified. North Dakota having these zones identified and mapped ahead of time is important in that it puts us ahead of many states in that regard."

-- Levi Moxness, surface geologist for the North Dakota Geological Survey, which has identified two areas in the southwestern Badlands that contain high levels of critical minerals, which are needed for U.S. industries ranging from health care to energy to consumer electronics.

q q q

“Serving in this position has been a privilege and a blessing. For me, someone who loves the law, the political process and the church, I cannot imagine a better vocation. But I have health challenges before me, and the time has come to focus on other parts of my time on this earth.”

-- North Dakota Catholic Conference Executive Director Christopher Dodson, who is stepping down after almost three decades.

q q q

“What I am trying to do is be proactive and trying to ensure that future elections are as secure as possible and try to do anything I can proactively to ensure that our elections are secure and bolster public confidence in our election system."

-- Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski, who is suing the state's election director to block the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

q q q

“We experienced significant year-over-year growth throughout 2022 in taxable sales and purchases. That same growth is continuing into 2023, reflecting our strong state economy.”

-- State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, announcing that taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota during the first quarter of the year were up more than 21% from the same period in 2022.

q q q

“We have an experienced and strong leadership team in place that is skilled at handling change and the unexpected, a skillset that is a necessity in our business.”

-- Basin Electric Power Cooperative Board President Wayne Peltier, after CEO and General Manager Todd Telesz resigned after less than two years on the job.