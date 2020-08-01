Eminently quotable: 'It isn't racing to one extreme'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They are the individuals out in the community. They’re more active. Maybe they have front line jobs or are in service positions.”

-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, on younger adults driving an increase in COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties.

q q q

“North Dakota Republicans welcome all those who support less government and greater freedom. As leaders of the State Party, we would like to offer a sincere apology for the inclusion of these unacceptable, hurtful sentiments as part of our official business.”

-- State Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg, as the party disavowed an anti-LGBT resolution that was passed by hundreds of the party’s delegates and denounced by Gov. Doug Burgum.

q q q

"It will recover. It may not be a boom. We don't need a boom. We just need to get some sound economics working for the industry again."

-- Continental Resources Executive Chairman Harold Hamm, talking about the slumping oil industry.

q q q