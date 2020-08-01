Eminently quotable: 'It isn't racing to one extreme'

“They are the individuals out in the community. They’re more active. Maybe they have front line jobs or are in service positions.”
-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, on younger adults driving an increase in COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties.
“North Dakota Republicans welcome all those who support less government and greater freedom. As leaders of the State Party, we would like to offer a sincere apology for the inclusion of these unacceptable, hurtful sentiments as part of our official business.”
-- State Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg, as the party disavowed an anti-LGBT resolution that was passed by hundreds of the party’s delegates and denounced by Gov. Doug Burgum.
"It will recover. It may not be a boom. We don't need a boom. We just need to get some sound economics working for the industry again."
-- Continental Resources Executive Chairman Harold Hamm, talking about the slumping oil industry.
“North Dakotans are too sensible to come to Washington, D.C., at a time like this. Between mayoral-imposed fears of COVID-19 and legitimate fears of personal safety, Washingtonians would do well to escape and spend some time in North Dakota."
-- U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser putting North Dakota on a list of high-risk coronavirus states and imposing travel restrictions.
“I’m proud of this because it’s both reasonable and safe. It isn’t racing to one extreme.”
-- Jerome Richter, executive vice president of the University of Mary, on the school's return-to-campus plan for the fall.
“I’ve never seen so many people outdoors fishing. A lot of out-of-state guys, a lot of locals. And not just weekends. It’s every day of the week.”
-- Jerry Weigel, fisheries production and development supervisor for the state Game and Fish Department, on the popularity of fishing amid the pandemic.
“I’m really struggling with spending the money to even put this on the ballot.”
-- Bismarck City Commissioner Nancy Guy, as the commission decided against spending thousands of dollars to put a measure on the November ballot on legalizing fireworks in the city.
"Right now there is a critical need for convalescent plasma, especially as we see COVID cases continue to rise."
-- Vitalant North Division Marketing and Communications Manager Tesia Hummer, talking about convalescent plasma emerging as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
"Part of what we're doing this for is so future generations can learn the North Dakota story. Because you can read the national headlines, but sometimes when you actually get to read that real person's story of what they went through and their struggles and their challenges, it puts a whole different personal perspective on the pandemic."
-- Kim Jondahl, director of the Audience Engagement & Museum Division of the the State Historical Society of North Dakota, on an effort to collect objects documenting the pandemic.
“If we’re ever going to hold taxes down, this is the time to do it. Every little bit helps.”
-- Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox, on the goal of passing a 2021 budget with no property tax increase, to help people out during the pandemic.
“I really haven’t thought about it. I gotta do something anyway.”
-- Mandan barber Allen Wanner, who isn't contemplating retirement despite turning 90.
