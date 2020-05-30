Eminently quotable: 'It is how this officer lived that made him a true hero”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I would really love to see in North Dakota that we could just skip this thing that other parts of the nation are going through where they’re trading a divide -- either it’s ideological or political or something -- around masks versus no mask.”

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, asking North Dakota residents to avoid “mask shaming” people who are wearing protective gear because of the coronavirus.

“From what I’ve heard and read, there’s just a tremendous amount of joy to be back at Mass.”

-- Sonia Mullally, spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Bismarck, on churches beginning to reopen.

“There’s a hole in my heart that can never be plugged. These people wear a badge, these people protect your community, these people ask for nothing in return other than an honest salary. Remember, it is not how this officer died, it is how this officer lived that made him a true hero.”

-- Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson after Officer Cody Holte was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.