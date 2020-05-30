Eminently quotable: 'It is how this officer lived that made him a true hero”

“I would really love to see in North Dakota that we could just skip this thing that other parts of the nation are going through where they’re trading a divide -- either it’s ideological or political or something -- around masks versus no mask.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, asking North Dakota residents to avoid “mask shaming” people who are wearing protective gear because of the coronavirus.
q q q
“From what I’ve heard and read, there’s just a tremendous amount of joy to be back at Mass.”
-- Sonia Mullally, spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Bismarck, on churches beginning to reopen.
q q q
“There’s a hole in my heart that can never be plugged. These people wear a badge, these people protect your community, these people ask for nothing in return other than an honest salary. Remember, it is not how this officer died, it is how this officer lived that made him a true hero.”
-- Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson after Officer Cody Holte was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.
q q q
"It's been a great opportunity to serve the State of North Dakota."
-- State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, after submitting her resignation, saying she's returning to the private sector.
q q q
“I just think this is sacred ground, and you just want to be near and connect. This is our healing time.”
-- Shelly Gunderson, visiting her late father's grave at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day.
q q q
"It was not just a quick swipe. It was a lot of twisting that thing around to make sure they got a good sample."
-- Rick Lemke describing the oral swab to the back of his throat during drive-in coronavirus testing last month in Gladstone.
q q q
"People that supported Donald Trump early and had the courage to do it when it really mattered ... those are people that Donald Trump stands with."
-- U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., describing why Trump made the unusual move of endorsing a candidate in North Dakota's low-profile state treasurer race.
q q q
"We have internal and external quality controls that we perform every day on every run to ensure that there's a minimal risk of having these false positives occur."
-- Dr. Christie Massen, director of the state lab, after workers caught a number of false positive tests attributed to malfunctioning equipment.
