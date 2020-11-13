Eminently quotable: 'It is a freight train going very fast'

q q q

-- Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown School of Public Health, on the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Dakotas.

"As elected officials, I ask that you please listen to your business owners and residents of your community and let them choose what they would do in their place of business and their homes."

-- Chiropractor Andrea Leingang, speaking to the Mandan City Commission before it voted 3-2 to enact a mask mandate.

“We were asking for that extra support. At the beginning of the pandemic, this is something that we would have never thought we would have been asking for … to have COVID-positive individuals in a facility. But we’re at extreme measures right now.”