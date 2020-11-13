Eminently quotable: 'It is a freight train going very fast'

"It really was a tough thing to experience. I don’t wish that to happen to anyone.”
-- Bismarck Republican Rep. Lawrence Klemin, who spent four days at his 99-year-old mother’s bedside as she died from COVID-19.
q q q
"It don't make any difference whether it's cold or what, we honor our veterans."
-- Mandan-area U.S. Air Force veteran Fred Rios, on the importance of Veterans Day.
q q q
"People traditionally have not been real eager to get a refund -- they like to be able to participate in deer hunting. This number aligns pretty closely with previous year refunds."
-- State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams, after fewer than 5% of eligible hunters opted to cash in their license after an outbreak of disease in western North Dakota.
q q q
"The health care people who take care of your residents are doing the best they can ... but they're kind of losing this battle."
-- Dr. David Field with Custer Health, speaking to the Mandan City Commission before it voted 3-2 to enact a mask mandate.
q q q
“It is a freight train going very fast and it is going to take enormous effort to stop it.”
-- Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown School of Public Health, on the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Dakotas.
q q q
"As elected officials, I ask that you please listen to your business owners and residents of your community and let them choose what they would do in their place of business and their homes."
-- Chiropractor Andrea Leingang, speaking to the Mandan City Commission before it voted 3-2 to enact a mask mandate.
q q q
“We were asking for that extra support. At the beginning of the pandemic, this is something that we would have never thought we would have been asking for … to have COVID-positive individuals in a facility. But we’re at extreme measures right now.”
-- North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson, on the state allowing hospital and nursing home workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic to work in coronavirus units under certain precautions.
q q q
"I think the devil's in the details on this."
-- Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, chairman of the Legacy and Budget Stabilization Fund Advisory Board, on a study of an in-state investment program for North Dakota's oil tax savings account.
q q q
"The rest of the team is picking up the slack at this point so citizens will not be negatively affected, but if it continues to grow, we could get to that point."
-- Morton County Commission Chairman Cody Schulz, who issued a mask mandate for county-owned property due to the number of county workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are close contacts approaching a level that will impact county operations.
q q q
"It's just the time of the year when these swings happen quite a bit because the jet stream fluctuates."
-- National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Anglin, discussing recent big swings in temperature.
q q q
"We want to prevent building loss and catastrophic fires."
-- Mandan Building Official Shawn Ouradnik, on potential building code updates in response to recent apartment fires.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!