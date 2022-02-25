Eminently quotable: 'It has a lot of positive energy'

“The litigation over the pipeline is over, but the fight continues."

-- Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman, who has represented the Standing Rock Tribe on the yearslong Dakota Access Pipeline lawsuit, after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider an appeal, which would have prolonged the court battle.

q q q

“That’s another two Coal Creek Stations.”

-- North Dakota Transmission Authority Director John Weeda, comparing the anticipated electricity demand in western North Dakota over the next 15 years to the generating capacity of North Dakota’s largest coal plant.

q q q

"We don't often get air loads that fly into Bismarck, North Dakota. We don't have this type of aircraft in North Dakota."

-- National Guard Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan, commander of the Bismarck-based 81st Civil Support Team, which flew to training in Alaska on a C-17 Globemaster that flew in from Mississippi. The C-17 is the largest transport plane in the Air Force.

q q q

"I suppose curriculum transparency is the next front in that culture war."

-- Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, which represents public school teachers, anticipating bills in the 2023 Legislature aimed at requiring schools to post all course materials online so parents can review them.

q q q

“It has a lot of positive energy."

-- Cedar Henry, of New Town, commenting on the calendar date as she married Russ Thomas in the Bismarck Municipal courtroom on Tuesday -- 2-22-22.

q q q

“The short program was superb. It was perfection.”

-- Bismarck resident Bob Roesler, whose grandson, Timothy LeDuc and figure skating partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, finished in seventh place in the short program in the Winter Olympics.

q q q

"The convention went beautifully until the Senate endorsement."

-- Karen Karls, chair of the Bismarck-area District 35 Republicans, detailing how the district endorsing convention devolved into confusion over voting procedures.

q q q

“The vast majority of people think we’re doing a good job, and that’s what I like to see.”

-- Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, on the results of the department's annual community survey.

q q q

“I’m from North Dakota originally, born and raised in Bismarck. I really love the state. I want to see it continue to grow and prosper, and I’ve thought for many years that public service for the state would someday be in my future.”

-- Joe Heringer, a senior wealth manager at Bravera Wealth, after being named North Dakota's new land commissioner.

q q q

“What we learned from studying our numbers over the past year is that the need for food assistance remains extremely high.”

-- Melissa Sobolik, CEO of the Great Plains Food Bank, which last year experienced the second-highest demand in its 39-year history.

q q q

“I think the potential here is potentially huge. This could be a very important concept for the agricultural community going forward.”

-- Jim Blackburn, founder of Texas-based BCarbon, which is analyzing soil samples from state land in western North Dakota to better understand the potential for carbon storage in grasslands.

q q q

"'Significant financial interest' -- what's that? Who decides that? I bet how I view what is significant to me might be very different to what's significant to somebody who wants to see me fail."

-- North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak, commenting on confusion over proposed ethics rules for conflicts of interest.

