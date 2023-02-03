"I will address the issues before the court based on the appropriate standard of review, applying the applicable rules of interpretation. I will strive to do so based on the law, putting aside my personal views. I do not believe in judicial activism, which is generally defined as when judges or justices decide cases to advance their personal policies or views. I believe it is the role of the Legislature to determine policy, not the courts."

-- New North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Douglas Bahr, before assuming his duties last week.

q q q

“We need a functional building, not a Goldman Sachs building.”

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Steve Schwab, on the higher-than-expected cost of moving county offices to the Provident Building -- a project that is now on hold.

q q q

"(We) looked at each other and asked, ‘You ready?’ and then headed down in that direction. It felt like an immediate adrenaline rush and like a switch flipped."

-- University of Mary senior nursing student Josh Sipes, who with his girlfriend, Gracie Zottnick, came to the aid of a woman who suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Bismarck.

q q q

“There’s nothing left.”

-- Kevin Cuba, son of Susan Hawks, who was burned along with her husband, Levi Hawks, when their Mandan mobile home exploded last month. A GoFundMe effort has been organized to help the couple.

q q q

“I’m not an overly emotional guy but it's kind of nice to know that you have another family member out there.”

-- Bismarck resident Jake O'Connell, who discovered through a DNA testing kit that he had a half sister 1,000 miles away in Texas.

q q q

“With such limited snowfall we've dropped off our pace of reaching record-setting snowfall. Of course, we know that all it takes is one storm to get us right back into the running."

-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Jones, on Bismarck falling off the pace for a record winter snowfall in the city due to a dry January.

q q q

“The idea is to have homicide investigators converging back from the bodies to the hub. You want to put paranoia and accountability as far up the supply chain as you can.”

-- Ladd Erickson, state’s attorney in McLean and Sheridan counties, on a bill aimed at punishing high-volume drug dealers, including those tied to overdose deaths.

q q q

“It’s not about how much this will cost, but how much it will benefit.”

-- Activist Carel Two-Eagle, of Standing Rock, on legislation that aims to provide universal free lunches and to end lunch debt shaming for students in North Dakota public schools.

q q q

“We didn’t come to the court for money, but it becomes a point of financial irresponsibility for someone to become a judge at some point.”

-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Daniel Crothers, on low salaries in North Dakota for judges and justices compared to other states.

q q q

"If the energy commission is to be replaced with a better structure for developing future energy policy, a green light today will send a message that solar -- no matter how small they are -- needs a place at the table, if we're serious about a comprehensive energy policy for the future."

-- Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, sponsor of a since-rejected bill to add a solar energy representative to North Dakota's EmPower Commission, an energy policy advisory group for the state.