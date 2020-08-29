Eminently quotable: 'It feels good to do what you love doing again'

“Our house is on fire. Need to drive a much greater sense of urgency and action.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, in an email to several top officials after a spike in COVID-19 cases following the reopening of the state economy. He accompanied the statement with a fire emoji.
q q q
“You’re praying for guidance, you’re praying for wisdom, you’re praying for what’s best for the day for your family, for the people. This is really how we look at this project, as a prayer to guide our people into the future, into the new day.”
-- Joseph McNeil, general manager of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's public power authority, on the development of a tribal wind farm that will be named “Anpetu Wi,” which in Lakota means “the breaking of the new day.”
q q q
"It was something that I believe we will not see anything like this on the Missouri River ever again. It was just an incredible day."
-- Bismarck businessman Brad Balerud, who helped organize a Trump boat parade that morphed into a spectacle with an estimated 850 boats.
q q q
“It feels good to do what you love doing again.”
-- Ham’s Well Service derrickhand Dahlton Poitra, on a state effort using federal coronavirus aid to pay workers to plug abandoned wells in the downturn-plagued oil patch.
q q q
"Physically, in the same meeting room, we're trying not to do that."
-- Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, on efforts to keep apart from Burgum in case one of them should get COVID-19.
q q q
"I was kind of expecting it to be a challenge, but we had in the ballpark of 1,500 applications."
-- Bismarck Costco General Manager Brandon Peck, on filling 200 employee positions at the newly opened store.
q q q
“I plan to finish strong.”
-- State Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer, who plans to complete agency preparations for the 2021 Legislature before stepping down Oct. 1 to return to the private sector.
q q q
"These women were ridiculed, they were thrown into jail, they were force-fed in jail, they were beaten, but they continued to fight for over 70 years to give us our right to go to the polls. The best thing that we can do is to make sure we exercise the very right they fought so hard for."
-- North Dakota Women’s Network Executive Director Kristie Wolff on the movement for women’s suffrage. The 19th Amendment, extending voting rights to most women, was passed 100 years ago.
q q q
“The first thing I thought when I saw the opinion was overwhelming joy for them to know that their claim had finally been vindicated … They were the ones willing to stand up to the state to say, ‘These are our minerals. This is our property, and we’re going to fight you for it.’”
-- Joshua Swanson, an attorney representing the Wilkinson family, which won in a case before the North Dakota Supreme Court regarding ownership of lakebed minerals.
q q q
"The good news is it was almost half. That bad news is it was only almost half."
-- Dr. Joshua Wynne, dean of the University of North Dakota medical school, on the usage rate by students, faculty and staff at college COVID-19 testing events.
q q q
"They go in stages, so they're pretty constant for a couple years and then a whole new set of names kind of jumps at the top of that list."
-- Division of Vital Records Director Darin Meschke, on many of the top baby names in North Dakota for 2019 also being on the 2018 list.
