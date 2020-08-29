Eminently quotable: 'It feels good to do what you love doing again'

"These women were ridiculed, they were thrown into jail, they were force-fed in jail, they were beaten, but they continued to fight for over 70 years to give us our right to go to the polls. The best thing that we can do is to make sure we exercise the very right they fought so hard for."

-- North Dakota Women’s Network Executive Director Kristie Wolff on the movement for women’s suffrage. The 19th Amendment, extending voting rights to most women, was passed 100 years ago.

“The first thing I thought when I saw the opinion was overwhelming joy for them to know that their claim had finally been vindicated … They were the ones willing to stand up to the state to say, ‘These are our minerals. This is our property, and we’re going to fight you for it.’”

-- Joshua Swanson, an attorney representing the Wilkinson family, which won in a case before the North Dakota Supreme Court regarding ownership of lakebed minerals.

"The good news is it was almost half. That bad news is it was only almost half."