Eminently quotable: 'It does kind of fall hard on the community'

“I made a serious mistake last night. I let down my team at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. I let my family down. I let myself down. I am deeply sorry for my actions. I am going to learn from this, seek help, and focus on my well-being and health.”
-- State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, after being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
q q q
“To be compared to Nazi Germany and communist Russia is a little bit over the top for me.”
-- State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, a member of the Board of University and School Lands, on fallout from confusion surrounding letters the board sent to energy companies seeking payments for improper deductions taken from natural gas royalties.
q q q
“I keep coming back to the victim.”
-- South Central District Judge David Reich, explaining why he would be remiss in his duties if he didn’t incarcerate a man convicted of raping an infant. Reich sentenced Andrew Glasser, 33, of Bismarck, to four years in prison.
q q q
"Besides my wife, Mesa is my best friend."
-- Bismarck Police Officer Joseph Benke, who competed with his K-9, Mesa, on "America's Top Dog."
q q q
"They feel in a way a relief to have somebody that speaks their language and can communicate their needs to the school."
-- Rocio Casanova-Wurzer, a bilingual family liaison for McKenzie County School District No. 1, who provides Spanish translation and support services for families of the Watford City-area.
q q q
“Up to today, still no complications. Never had no rejections, nothing.”
-- Rural Center resident Richard Gullickson, 83, who received a heart transplant 29 years ago.
q q q
"Anytime a small community loses its paper, it does kind of fall hard on the community."
-- Michael Belanus, mayor of Walhalla, where the Walhalla Mountaineer newspaper is closing after 124 years.
q q q
“It’s kind of scary because you are taking a risk, especially in my role. My head is on the chopping block. I do have great support from the community, but at the same time, you're always sticking your neck out on the line when you’re doing these type of changes.”
-- Wing Public School District Superintendent David Goetz, on going to a four-day school week.
q q q
"It's awesome seeing those veterans reflecting at their monuments, the smiles on their faces."
-- Kathleen Bien, who heads the new Western North Dakota Honor Flight chapter, which is raising money to bring veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit military memorials.
q q q
"Twelve years is a long enough run, so it's time."
-- Bismarck Park Board President Brian Beattie, on his decision to not seek a fourth term.
q q q
"Really it comes down to our department believes very highly in having transparency and accountability."
-- Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile, on her officers starting to use body cameras.
q q q
"This project should probably have happened many years ago, but due to the cost ... and the severity of the infrastructure down there, I guess it's been put off."
-- Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, on the $8 million "Mid-Town East" street improvement project, which will be bid in the spring.