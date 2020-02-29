Eminently quotable: 'It does kind of fall hard on the community'

“I made a serious mistake last night. I let down my team at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. I let my family down. I let myself down. I am deeply sorry for my actions. I am going to learn from this, seek help, and focus on my well-being and health.”

-- State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, after being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

q q q

“To be compared to Nazi Germany and communist Russia is a little bit over the top for me.”

-- State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, a member of the Board of University and School Lands, on fallout from confusion surrounding letters the board sent to energy companies seeking payments for improper deductions taken from natural gas royalties.

q q q

“I keep coming back to the victim.”

-- South Central District Judge David Reich, explaining why he would be remiss in his duties if he didn’t incarcerate a man convicted of raping an infant. Reich sentenced Andrew Glasser, 33, of Bismarck, to four years in prison.