Eminently quotable: 'It all comes down to trust and integrity'

“There is a broader assault on children’s innocence in this country, and if somebody — if I don’t step up to it, I’m worried that no one else will.”

-- Rep. Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck, who backs bills meant to restrict health care, activities and personal expression for transgender residents. Supporters of the proposals say they protect children from left-wing ideology.

q q q

“I think it sends a dangerous message that we’re not welcome here. It increases the general atmosphere of hostility and hatred towards the transgender community.”

-- Katrina Jo Koesterman, president of advocacy group Tristate Transgender, opposing Republican-backed bills in the Legislature ranging from prohibitions on gender-affirming care for minors to restrictions on transgender girls’ participation in high school sports.

q q q

“It all comes down to trust and integrity.”

-- Levi Andrist, a Bismarck-based attorney and professional lobbyist, on lobbyists rarely getting a second chance to present their perspective if they mislead policymakers.

q q q

"I see gambling as something that chases fantasies and fuels the spirit of lust, which is unable to be satisfied with its constant thirst for more. There is no regard for those whose lives it ruins in the course of its path to get what it wants."

-- Rep. Lori VanWinkle, R-Minot, arguing against making sports betting legal in North Dakota.

q q q

"The answer is, we can’t and shouldn’t. Citizens should have the freedom to choose the information they want to access. In the case of minors, parents are responsible for this, not the government. Not in North Dakota, in the United States, a state and country so rightfully proud of a representative democracy."

-- Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Director Christine Kujawa, testifying against a bill that would ban sexual content in public libraries in North Dakota to keep it out of the hands of children.

q q q

"So December is going to be a tough, tough month in terms of production."

-- North Dakota Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on an anticipated drop in oil production in December due to frigid weather and blizzards.

q q q

"At the end of the day, it's the people's money, and we should provide relief to the citizens because we're in a position to do so, but we need to do it in terms of what is also in the best long-term interest."

-- House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who supports a combination of property tax and income tax relief for residents amid the state’s healthy financial situation.

q q q

“The goal of this bill is to attract health care workers to live, work and stay in North Dakota. This is not an attempt to get temporary workers to meet temporary needs. This is an attempt, like in the homestead days, to actually get people to live here.”

-- Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, who is sponsoring proposals that aim to bring more legal immigrants to North Dakota to boost the state's workforce.

q q q

“What remains untouched by this bill, and would always remain untouched, is the science. The science must be objective. The lab must be a certified lab; it has to have certified personnel.”

-- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, urging state lawmakers to place the independent State Crime Lab under the state crime bureau's jurisdiction -- a move opponents say could cast doubt on the credibility of evidence the lab processes.

q q q

“I know I have big shoes to fill stepping into this role, but am ready and excited to become a business champion for the city of Mandan."

-- Madison Cermak, who is succeeding longtime city Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber.

q q q

“There is no reason that insulin needs to be priced as high as it is.”

-- Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, speaking in support of a bill that would establish a ceiling on the amount diabetic North Dakotans pay for insulin.