Eminently quotable: 'Isolation is the big enemy of recovery'

-- Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, suggesting that people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions get the coronavirus vaccine before some critical infrastructure workers such as law officers.

"I’m not sure if that greater acceptance is due to the mandates and policy measures put in place by the governor, or whether it is because enough of us have experienced personal loss and suffering in our families that we finally understand their necessity. Either way, I’m very glad to see our numbers all going the right direction."