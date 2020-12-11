Eminently quotable: 'Isolation is the big enemy of recovery'

“We have to be creative in these weird times.”
-- Jason Thoms, Bismarck State College assistant professor of music and director of choral activities, who has used computer video conferencing to help school and community choirs across the country produce performance videos in place of actual concerts.
q q q
"It is never acceptable to attack our city staff for doing their job."
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, denouncing online harassment and threats reported by City Attorney Jannelle Combs and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, both of whom have played a role in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“If we can keep this trend going through December, keep our active cases trending downward, we’re going to have a much happier holiday season.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, extending a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions into January.
q q q
"The good news is that he's got the experience and the background that will be able to get the ball rolling quickly in this time of (challenges) facing agriculture."
-- North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne, after President-elect Joe Biden chose former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to fill the role again, rather than give it to former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.
q q q
“Isolation is the big enemy of recovery.”
-- South Central District Judge David Reich. Members of his Runners Against Destructive Decisions group have kept running during much of the pandemic.
q q q
“It’s a difficult message to sell.”
-- North Dakota Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson, on convincing people that their participation in the census matters. About two-thirds of state households this year self-reported their census data, below the national average.
q q q
"A decision not be vaccinated is likely a decision to someday develop COVID disease. I mean, this virus isn't going to stop."
-- State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell, encouraging people to talk to their health care provider if they have concerns about coronavirus vaccination.
q q q
“Our musical in the fall, which in a normal year would pay for between 30% to 40% of the rest of our season, didn’t make half as much as it would have in a normal year.”
-- Dakota Stage Executive Director Joshua Johnson, on the pandemic's impact on community theaters.
q q q
“Right now we have a few sites that nobody wants to touch because of the contamination or the liability.”
-- Department of Environmental Quality Director Dave Glatt, on his desire that the state target sites where industrial or commercial businesses once operated and left behind contamination.
q q q
"Someone's got to take a stand and make sure this doesn't happen to another city employee. Someone has to stand up to the bullies."
-- Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs, who reported to police harassment and threats she said are linked to her role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
q q q
"The data that I've seen is clear as day as who is most affected by COVID."
-- Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, suggesting that people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions get the coronavirus vaccine before some critical infrastructure workers such as law officers.
q q q
"I’m not sure if that greater acceptance is due to the mandates and policy measures put in place by the governor, or whether it is because enough of us have experienced personal loss and suffering in our families that we finally understand their necessity. Either way, I’m very glad to see our numbers all going the right direction."
-- North Dakota State University infectious disease specialist Dr. Paul Carson, who believes a decline in COVID-19 cases statewide is due to more North Dakotans heeding public health recommendations to wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and limit large gatherings.
