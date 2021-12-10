Eminently quotable: 'Immunizing your children will protect them'

“Very happy, very excited, but also a heavy heart when we think of the families and the victims who are still out there and who have not been found.”

-- Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, a citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, on the Legislature designating money to get a database of missing people in North Dakota off the ground.

“With the holidays upon us and an unpredictable new variant on its way, vaccines are the best way to reduce the transmission and severeness of COVID-19. We cannot overstate the importance of ensuring children receive this safe and effective vaccine. Immunizing your children will protect them and your families, allowing for a safer and healthier holiday season.”

-- Dr. Kathy Anderson of Bismarck, president of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, after the omicron variant of the coronavirus emerged.

"It appears as if 2021 will be, if not a record year, a significant year for visitation. Many of our visitors this year expressed an interest in enjoying the beautiful open spaces the North Dakota Badlands have to offer. Just as Theodore Roosevelt found the Badlands a healing space, so do many of our visitors."

-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger, on visitation this year at the state's No. 1 tourist attraction.

"We have to all come together and work for consensus among those individuals so that we get a community that is good for all people and helps our economy."

-- Bismarck accountant Mike Schmitz, announcing a run for mayor and discussing building a consensus in a city that has people with different economic needs and diverse political views.

“Journalism is reporting that has been vetted, multi-sourced, contextualized and includes various perspectives. In the information age, much information is shared on social media and other digital platforms without regard for where it came from, whether it’s true, or whether it has been produced to advance a particular perspective or point of view. News literacy means understanding the difference.”

-- Steve Andrist, chairman of the North Dakota News Cooperative, which hopes to begin producing original journalism early next year to bolster the content of the state's newspapers, including The Bismarck Tribune.

"Now I'm learning so much more than I ever thought I would."

-- Century High School senior Olivia Tomanek, who took an automotive tech class in case she ever needed to work on her vehicle. Bismarck Public Schools is looking to expand its career and technical education facilities and programs with a $10 million grant.

“In the summer when I’ve got the air conditioning and two or three hot tubs running, that’s when I’m really going to benefit.”

-- Jerry Caufield, owner of Spas Etc. in Bismarck, after installing solar panels on the business's roof.

“Nobody wants a dead car because it’s cold.”

-- Joseph McNeil, general manager of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's SAGE Development Authority, on evaluating new electric vehicles to see how they fare in winter weather.

“The market reacts to the news that is seen at any given day.”

-- AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer, on big price swings for crude oil, which is refined into gasoline.

"We're, I think, approaching it the way our administration always has, which is we're trying to find people that have the right combination of leadership skills and policy understanding of the area, the skills they would need to lead that position."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on the search for a new tax commissioner to replace Ryan Rauschenberger, who is resigning.

