Eminently quotable: 'If we do nothing, we're courting economic disaster'

q q q

"Loss of deer to this disease appears to have extended into October and covers a large area of western North Dakota.”

-- Bruce Stillings, big game supervisor for North Dakota's Game and Fish Department, which is offering license refunds to more than 9,000 deer hunters due to an outbreak of EHD disease.

q q q

“We’ll come back to that discussion. It’s not gone. We’ll just have to wait to see what transpires here over the next couple weeks.”

-- Mandan Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, on the district delaying a plan to return students in grades 6-9 to full-time in-person learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

q q q

"When you’re an elected official, you don’t give up your rights to free speech."