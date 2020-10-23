 Skip to main content
Eminently quotable: 'If we do nothing, we're courting economic disaster'

"Hospital workers are exhausted. Long-term care workers are exhausted. People are dying alone."

-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, detailing the impacts of surging COVID-19 cases in the region.

q     q     q

"We're better off getting people to do the right thing for the right reasons. What's next, mandating hand washing? I think not."

-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on not imposing a mask mandate, as was done by Fargo and Minot leaders this week.

q     q     q

"I think if we do nothing, we're courting economic disaster."

-- Bismarck City Commissioner Nancy Guy, on why she supports considering a mask mandate for the city of Bismarck.

 q     q     q

“A direct subsidy payment to oil companies to drill for oil is outrageous.”

-- Sierra Club spokesman Wayde Schafer, on a state proposal to repurpose $16 million in federal coronavirus aid and put it toward grants for fracking. State officials maintain the plan will create jobs and boost the economy.

q     q     q

"Loss of deer to this disease appears to have extended into October and covers a large area of western North Dakota.”

-- Bruce Stillings, big game supervisor for North Dakota's Game and Fish Department, which is offering license refunds to more than 9,000 deer hunters due to an outbreak of EHD disease.

q     q     q

“We’ll come back to that discussion. It’s not gone. We’ll just have to wait to see what transpires here over the next couple weeks.”

-- Mandan Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, on the district delaying a plan to return students in grades 6-9 to full-time in-person learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

q     q     q

"When you’re an elected official, you don’t give up your rights to free speech."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on putting more than $2.8 million of his own money into the Dakota Leadership PAC political group, which has been active in this year's election.

q     q     q

"For North Dakota, I think $2 million goes a long way."

-- UND political science professor Mark Jendrysik, on Gov. Doug Burgum's contributions to the Dakota Leadership PAC.

q     q     q

"It's definitely a burden. It will pose a significant challenge to businesses that rely on bringing people to the door."

-- Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter on new state pandemic guidelines for "high risk" counties including Burleigh-Morton that recommend 25% occupancy for businesses with a cap of 50 people.

q     q     q

“We’ll continue to incorporate feedback from the tribes throughout this.”

-- Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Heath Kruger, on a new court-ordered environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline that's underway.

q     q     q

"Every morning I know that there's little boys and girls watching, but it is just me looking at the camera."

-- Jana Maher, Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library programming director, who has had to conduct Miss Sparkles story times virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

