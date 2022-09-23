Eminently quotable: 'I went about things the wrong way'

"My children are devastated and inconsolable. They cried for hours, yesterday. No good deed goes unpunished; clearly that is a harsh lesson for young people to learn."

-- Maddock resident Erin Christensen, after authorities killed a wild raccoon she had been illegally trying to nurse back to health. Authorities wanted to test the animal for rabies after Christensen brought the animal into a bar.

“I think winter is a bigger challenge right now. If we have extreme temperatures, or big, long cold spells, where the wind doesn’t blow as much, then we’re in big trouble.”

-- North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, on electrical grids in the Upper Midwest holding up despite continuous warnings of rolling blackouts this past summer.

"We have put a focus on teaming specifically in the area of literacy, which has paid off in our academic success. We have also been innovative in promoting a sense of belonging for all, which allows for students to feel safe and take risks."

-- Brenda Beiswenger, principal of Bismarck's Roosevelt Elementary, one of 297 schools recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.

"If the world seems to want this carbon initiative to be a focus, North Dakota should certainly with all its farming and ranching and energy production should be able to find ways to value the grass and the crops that we have growing each year."

-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, commenting on a $1.1 million project in western North Dakota that seeks to determine whether grazing land can be used to store climate-warming carbon dioxide as a way to mitigate emissions from energy companies.

“I went about things the wrong way.”

-- Former western North Dakota bank employee Kelly Huffman, while being sentenced to supervised release and a $5,000 fine in federal court for his role in a bank fraud scheme.

"I believe the southwest will still provide really good hunting, lodging and dining opportunities that will draw people who enjoy the overall North Dakota upland hunting experience, even if they have to work a little harder to bag their limit. Numbers in the southwest are still better this year than they were in 2018 or 2019, and hunters still came those years."

-- State Tourism Division Outdoor Promotions Manager Mike Jensen, commenting on a drop in bird numbers in North Dakota's prime pheasant territory. The pheasant population statewide is up from last year.

"I hope it to improve every year, as far as people being familiar with it."

-- North Dakota Game and Fish Department Business Operations Manager Brian Hosek, on participation in electronic land posting in the state more than doubling.

“A great deal of thought and research has gone into designing and building this facility for students so that they can receive world-class, hands-on education as both engineers and leaders in business and industry. And we can see that this approach is not only working but thriving: the University of Mary’s engineering graduates are being sought after even before graduation to help solve the engineering shortage in North Dakota and throughout the U.S."

-- Harold Hamm, founder and chairman of Oklahoma-based Continental Resources, a pioneer in developing the Bakken oil fields of western North Dakota, speaking at the dedication of the Hamm School of Engineering at the University of Mary.

“The taxes that are levied to city residents for county services just blow my mind.”

-- Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, expressing frustration with what he believes is double-taxation for city residents for services such as law enforcement protection.