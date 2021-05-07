Eminently quotable: 'I think we're going to come out with a really good product'

“You try to do something fun...”
-- Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner, the department’s social media manager, after a Facebook post depicting police as "Star Wars" Stormtroopers prompted dozens of negative and sarcastic comments.
"As much challenges that there have been, I think we're going to come out with a really good product for the state of North Dakota."
-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, summing up the recently adjourned 2021 Legislature, which he said was "probably the toughest session that I've ever been a part of" due to the pandemic.
"At the end of the day, we were happy because of our involvement that we saved consumers over $1 million."
-- AARP State Director Josh Askvig, on an agreement approved by state regulators that lowered the amount of a Montana-Dakota Utilities natural gas rate hike.
“You’ve touched so many lives. Everyone here always has Loretta stories.”
-- Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, in a speech on the House floor honoring Loretta Boehm, who is nearing retirement after working at the Capitol Cafe since 1969.
"It was my hope 25 years ago as a mom, and soon to be with a newborn, that I wanted my children to grow up with nature around them, with strong healthy trees. The trees did have a purpose."
-- Margie Zalk Enerson, speaking at an event marking the 25th anniversary of an effort to save elm trees in Bismarck's Cathedral Area Historic District.
"It’s astounding to see the ... impact that these wildfires have had in our state so far this year, and it further reinforces the need for fire prevention from everyone in the state."
-- Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service, reporting that there have been 806 confirmed wildfires burning 78,326 acres -- 8 ½ times the number of acres that burned in the state in all of 2020.
"They are very light and very cool. My son weighs more -- he's 2 and is 35 pounds."
-- Anne Brunner, of Bismarck, after trying one of the Bird rental scooters available on city streets.
"We're just making the best system in the country a little bit better."
-- Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, on a sweeping election bill passed by the Legislature.
“The coal industry is under fire. We need to get that straightened out so that our coal industry is on safe and fair competing grounds with other sources of energy.”
-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, on legislation during the 2021 session aimed at staving off mounting challenges facing the state’s lignite coal plants and mines, which face competition from natural gas and renewable power.
“While the emergency declaration is ending ... the virus is still present in our communities. We encourage North Dakotans to keep using preventative measures including physical distancing, wearing a mask when you can’t distance, getting tested and most importantly getting vaccinated."
-- Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke, on North Dakota's declared state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic ending after more than a year.