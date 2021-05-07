Eminently quotable: 'I think we're going to come out with a really good product'

q q q

"It was my hope 25 years ago as a mom, and soon to be with a newborn, that I wanted my children to grow up with nature around them, with strong healthy trees. The trees did have a purpose."

-- Margie Zalk Enerson, speaking at an event marking the 25th anniversary of an effort to save elm trees in Bismarck's Cathedral Area Historic District.

q q q

"It’s astounding to see the ... impact that these wildfires have had in our state so far this year, and it further reinforces the need for fire prevention from everyone in the state."

-- Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service, reporting that there have been 806 confirmed wildfires burning 78,326 acres -- 8 ½ times the number of acres that burned in the state in all of 2020.

q q q

"They are very light and very cool. My son weighs more -- he's 2 and is 35 pounds."

-- Anne Brunner, of Bismarck, after trying one of the Bird rental scooters available on city streets.