Eminently quotable: 'I think it will be an easy transition'

"Those nearly 17 years in elected political office represent one-third of my life, the majority of my and Sandi's marriage, and the entire lives of my youngest two children. After careful consultation and consideration, I have decided to step away from elected office at this time to return to the private sector and focus on my career and family."

-- Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, a former Watford City Council member and mayor, announcing he's resigning.

q q q

“We know that this is one of the areas where the horses are accessible enough to the public where people from all over the world can see them. We just don’t know ... how do you put value on someone’s emotional connection to the wild horses?”

-- North Dakota Badlands Horse President Marylu Weber, on the possibility that wild horses will be eliminated from Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

q q q

"It's slow-moving; it's a big system. I kind of liken it to a pinwheel -- there's just nowhere for it to go. It's just kind of sitting and spinning."

-- National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Hamilton, describing the nature of last week's prolonged blizzard.

q q q

"It was terrible coming in here yesterday afternoon. There were five trucks in the ditch between here and Dickinson. It was really windy out of the north. I have 40,000 pounds on and I would hate to be any lighter.”

-- Minnesota trucker Butch Curtiss, who got stranded in Bismarck during last week's blizzard.

q q q

“We are excited to add North Bend Wind to our total generating portfolio of over 7,000 megawatts which blends together affordable and reliable generation to meet the needs of our member cooperatives over the coming decades. Furthermore, it demonstrates our commitment to utilizing resources that fit our all-of-the-above energy strategy.”

-- Todd Telesz, CEO and general manager of Basin Electric Power Cooperative, which has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston-based company.

q q q

"I do have great passion for the process and parliamentary procedure, so I think it will be an easy transition."

-- Tammy Miller, Gov. Doug Burgum's chief operating officer and newly appointed lieutenant governor, on presiding over the Senate when the 2023 Legislature starts in January.

q q q

"One thing we find that many cultures love to do is cook and share those special things that they celebrate in their home countries and with each other, so when we do things where all of the cultures can come together and do that ... this is an opportunity for all of them to reconnect."

-- Julie Ramos Lagos, director of Bismarck Global Neighbors, which held a Christmas cookie exchange last week.

q q q

“He’s a light switch dog. He can turn it off and on.”

-- Bismarck Police Sgt. Lyle Sinclair, on new K-9 Officer Rico, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois.

q q q

"She was going to retire and be a house dog but just didn't get the chance."

-- Bismarck Police Lt. Chad Fetzer, after the death of veteran K-9 Officer Bala, who died at age 9 before she could retire next year.

q q q

“I would have accepted something somewhat higher too. I certainly could not have supported anything less.”

-- North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann, after the panel levied a $50,000 fine against Andeavor Field Services LLC for several violations surrounding a natural gas liquids pipeline project.