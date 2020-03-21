Eminently quotable: 'I think everything will be all right'

"We have to try to let go of that 'North Dakota tough' for a while and try to adopt something new, which I'll call 'North Dakota smart.' 'North Dakota smart' is you figure out a way to protect other people, by even when you think you can make it and you can tough it out, right now make a decision that you don't. You have to break habits."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on the coronavirus pandemic.

q q q

“We want to reassure the community, we are trying to stem the spread of COVID-19. We continue to practice and observe measures to keep everyone safe, we are hopeful our community and our state will prove to be only a small sample of the overall COVID-19 situation.”

-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, after two cases were confirmed in Burleigh County.

q q q

“It’s like our first day of teaching -- a lot of uncertainty, a lot of questions, some anxiety. There are so many unknowns right now.”