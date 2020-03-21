Eminently quotable: 'I think everything will be all right'

"We have to try to let go of that 'North Dakota tough' for a while and try to adopt something new, which I'll call 'North Dakota smart.' 'North Dakota smart' is you figure out a way to protect other people, by even when you think you can make it and you can tough it out, right now make a decision that you don't. You have to break habits."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“We want to reassure the community, we are trying to stem the spread of COVID-19. We continue to practice and observe measures to keep everyone safe, we are hopeful our community and our state will prove to be only a small sample of the overall COVID-19 situation.”
-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, after two cases were confirmed in Burleigh County.
q q q
“It’s like our first day of teaching -- a lot of uncertainty, a lot of questions, some anxiety. There are so many unknowns right now.”
-- Barb Luetzen, president of the Mandan Education Association, a union representing teachers and classified staff, the day after Gov. Doug Burgum ordered schools shut down for at least a week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"One of the best questions we can do as adults is to ask children 'what have you heard?' and so that child can then share what they may have heard, because some might be true and some may not be true."
-- State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, on talking to children about the coronavirus.
q q q
“I think everything will be all right.”
-- 21-year-old Bismarck State College student Rob Moser, on the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"The overriding issue was concern for the health of people that would come to a 1,500-person gathering."
-- State Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg, after party leaders canceled the GOP state convention.
q q q
"People are stocking up the freezers."
-- Dan Kraft, owner of Butcher Block Meats in Mandan.
q q q
“I am confident they are thinking about this, but I don’t want something to happen and it come back to us, ‘Why didn’t you even ask about this?’”
-- Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, on state regulators requesting more information from electric and natural gas companies about their operations during the coronavirus outbreak.
q q q
“We got emails while it was going on and messages on Facebook thanking us and saying they were going to be tuning in the next day.”
-- State Geological Survey Senior Paleontologist Clint Boyd, on the response to a video program providing daily educational content about past life on earth and giving the parents of home-bound children a break during the state’s extended school closure.