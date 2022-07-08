Eminently quotable: 'I’m just trying to stay alive'

"The EPA can't just do whatever it wants and use climate change as an excuse to take the law into its own hands."

-- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, reacting to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limits the authority of the federal Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. North Dakota was one of the states that sued.

“We will always remember Brandon’s commitment to the National Guard and to law enforcement. We offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends and fellow airmen during this tragic time.”

-- Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, after the death of Brandon Sola in a motorcycle crash. Sola was Carrington's police chief and a master sergeant with the Air Guard's 119th Wing, the Happy Hooligans in Fargo.

"I just have this overwhelming feeling of patriotism. I served in the Air Force; I know the sacrifice the people in the military give every day so we can be free. It's the greatest gift we've got, and we need to celebrate it."

-- Mark Thompson, owner of H.A. Thompson & Sons, which helps support the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra's annual July 4 Capitol fireworks display.

“You can’t just lay down in the wintertime, because you freeze. I walk around and not freeze to death. I’m just trying to stay alive. I’m trying not to die.”

-- Frank Walker, describing what it's like to be homeless in Bismarck.

"Community is always a big part of what a co-op should be. This is not just about the community that we have right here, but building the fresh food community in our whole state."

-- BisMan Community Food Co-op General Manager Shirley Reese, on the prospect of expanding beyond Bismarck a program that aims to get more local food into schools.

“The venue is growing to what it should have been from the beginning."

-- Mandan Parks Director Cole Higlin, on a $2.8 million permanent arena for Mandan Rodeo Days that will be ready next year.

"The long period of drought conditions, followed by plentiful rain this spring, caused portions of the creek bank to collapse, taking the bridge down with it."

-- Treva Slaughter, spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grasslands, describing the collapse of a pedestrian bridge over Magpie Creek that closed a section of the Maah Daah Hey Trail in western North Dakota. No one was hurt.

"Like so many who have worked in a position that they love, it is difficult to leave; however, I have the utmost confidence that the OMB team will continue to fulfill our mission without disruption.”

-- Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette, who is retiring as North Dakota's top budget official.

“Though demand for air service is strong, we recognize that challenges exist for the ability for airlines to add additional capacity into the system, as the industry currently struggles with inflationary pressures from workforce shortages and increased fuel costs. As a result of these challenges, higher fares for the traveling public are also being experienced, which presents another headwind for sustained passenger growth.”

-- North Dakota Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner, on available flights and seats in North Dakota remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

“This is the time of year when (West Nile) activity increases, so it is important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites. Warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito.”

-- Amanda Bakken, West Nile virus surveillance coordinator for the state Health Department, after the first confirmed human case of West Nile this season, in Richland County.