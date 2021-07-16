Eminently quotable: 'I hope that we've made you all proud'

“We did not want to do that. We don’t need any more enemies.”
-- Michael Kasian, chairman of the Billings County Commission, which recently decided not to use eminent domain to obtain land for a controversial bridge over the Little Missouri River.
q q q
"It's just disgusting."
-- Lila Meuchel, a ground-floor resident of a Gateway Avenue condo that has been overrun by Richardson's ground squirrels.
q q q
“We accept this verdict as the outcome of our justice system, and will continue to move forward and heal; as individuals, an organization, and a community.”
-- Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson, after Salamah Pendleton was convicted of murder for killing his mother and police Officer Cody Holte in a May 2020 shootout.
q q q
"As I look back on our career, although we didn't play for anyone's approval, I hope that we've made you all proud."
-- Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, as she and sister Monique Lamoureux-Morando received the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award -- the state's highest honor -- for accomplishments including being U.S. Olympic hockey gold medalists.
q q q
"Not only does it protect deputies against complaints, it protects the public as well, so I think it's a win all the way around."
-- Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, on officers' use of body cameras.
q q q
"The concern with the delta variant is that it is more easily transmitted from person to person and thus has the advantage over the other variants. With the increased transmission potential, it is likely that this will become the predominant variant. The other concern becomes an increasing number of infections that could lead to increases in hospitalization and deaths."
-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on increasing cases in North Dakota of the coronavirus delta variant.
q q q
"For me it was very important to get this done with who's at this table now. Setting the city up for long-term viability moving forward, because that is the most important thing."
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, on the need for the city commission to raise property taxes a second consecutive year to ensure city services are fully funded without dipping into reserves.
q q q
"There's just not as much space for a species as there was, and we continue to lose native habitats, and that's where we try to work around that."
-- State Game and Fish Department Conservation Biologist Patrick Isakson, on efforts to monitor and manage endangered species in North Dakota.
q q q
“We always knew that we wanted to do something where we could help out some people who might’ve had some challenges get a decent job. So really, the Heavens Helpers RePurpose Store was birthed out of that desire to be able to help people in that way."
-- Heavens Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier describing the ministry's latest venture.
q q q
“In the United States, we’re returning to travel in a big way.”
-- Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for AAA in North Dakota, on high demand for gasoline that's raising prices at the pump.