Eminently quotable: 'I hope that we've made you all proud'

q q q

"Not only does it protect deputies against complaints, it protects the public as well, so I think it's a win all the way around."

-- Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, on officers' use of body cameras.

q q q

"The concern with the delta variant is that it is more easily transmitted from person to person and thus has the advantage over the other variants. With the increased transmission potential, it is likely that this will become the predominant variant. The other concern becomes an increasing number of infections that could lead to increases in hospitalization and deaths."

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, on increasing cases in North Dakota of the coronavirus delta variant.

q q q

"For me it was very important to get this done with who's at this table now. Setting the city up for long-term viability moving forward, because that is the most important thing."