Eminently quotable: 'I haven’t come off cloud nine'

"A low percentage of a very high number of infections can be a very high number of problems."

-- Paul Carson, director of North Dakota State University's Center for Immunization Research & Education, noting that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus causes less-severe disease, its increased infectiousness will still create a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“So why are we here?”

-- U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor, asking state lawyers why they're continuing a challenge to the Biden administration decision to halt oil and gas lease sales last year, since a sale is planned in coming weeks. Lawyers responded that the federal government continues to deny it has a duty under the law to hold the sales.

“We think it’s going to be a great 2022 year, similar to what we’ve seen in pre-pandemic levels.”

-- Barrett Withers, chief operating officer of Beaver Creek LLC, an oil field service provider on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, talking about optimism in the oil patch.

“I haven’t come off cloud nine yet.”

-- Bismarck resident Bob Roesler, whose grandchild, Timothy LeDuc, is competing in figure skating in the upcoming Olympics with partner Ashley Cain-Gribble.

“Russia continues to challenge Ukraine’s sovereignty, democratic values, and way of life. This is unacceptable and we must reaffirm our commitment to the Ukrainians in the face of this aggression."

-- U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who was part of a bipartisan congressional delegation that traveled to Ukraine amid unstability in the region.

"Actually, it's quite sad. Folks keep coming back and they can't seem to figure some things out, and we can't seem to figure some things out as to how we can get this cycle to end."

-- Devils Lake-based Northeast District Judge Donovan Foughty, who sees many impoverished defendants from the Spirit Lake Reservation.

“When you do this kind of thing, it has a chilling affect. What it says in essence is that if you talk to Tom Simon, the reporter, here’s what’s going to happen to you. That is very dangerous for the reporter and the public because the public has the right to know what’s going on with their elected officials.”

-- Williston radio journalist Tom Simon, whose cellphone was confiscated by a state crime bureau agent. The agent was later found to have violated state law and forced to return the phone.

“Sometimes people look at someone of a different country and they judge them for being from somewhere else and they don't judge them by their character. Sometimes people look at an immigrant coming here as someone who is going to take someone else's job. But they don't look at our resiliency, where we come from, the things we have dealt with and all the things we could do in America."

-- Ricardo Pierre-Louis, technical director for the Magic Soccer Academy in Bismarck and a coach for the 11-years-and-under boys team. He grew up playing soccer for food in Haiti, persevered and eventually had a professional soccer career in the U.S.

"I like my kids to feel proud where their mom is coming from."

-- Maria Garcia, who came to Bismarck from Peru in 2010, and for the last six years has been involved with Global Neighbors, which helps new immigrants integrate into the community.

