"Bismarck Public Schools remains committed to providing high-quality learning environments in accordance with local, state, and federal laws, and intends to comply with North Dakota’s new transgender legislation. Bismarck Public Schools will continue to work with parents and students to provide alternative restroom accommodations."

-- Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, detailing how BPS will respond to new transgender legislation regarding the use of bathrooms.

"As Jeff Foxworthy once said, 'My grandma's the most careful, safe driver in the world. You put her in a rental car, and she's doing doughnuts in the Kmart parking lot!'"

-- U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor, using a joke from a popular comedian in a ruling in a case involving a rental car.

“It was a long year of searching, and the ones that would come available … would just go so quickly. So when I did find my house I had to move very quickly on it. It was a challenge.”

-- New Bismarck homeowner Kari Richey, on the lack of affordable, modern, quality homes, with home prices at historic highs and interest rates double what they were a year ago.

"The yearslong trend of increasing violent crime in North Dakota persists."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, releasing 2022 statistics that show a rise in many crime categories including aggravated assaults, rapes, robberies and homicides.

“When passengers come through with the right attitude, it really makes a difference to your fellow passengers, but also to the staff.”

-- Transportation Security Administration regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle, urging travelers to listen to staff instructions when going through newly installed security checkpoint scanners at the Bismarck Airport.

“We’re trusting our elected officials and the public service commissioners to recognize our kids and our schools and our community and hopefully take that into consideration when they look at this matter.”

-- Jon Lee, president of the Bismarck School Board, which unanimously passed a resolution to support the city of Bismarck and Burleigh County in opposition to a planned carbon dioxide pipeline that would pass just north of Bismarck.

"I'm going to encourage the committee chairs and vice chairs to take a 30,000-foot view on the topics that are selected and really dig into them. We want to get good, solid, long-term policy out of these interim committees."

-- House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, on selecting topics for interim legislative committees to study before the 2025 Legislature.

"This funding is to streamline and improve services for individuals in crises experiencing chronic homelessness, addiction and behavioral health issues in the city of Bismarck, and the applicants who will receive funds will do just that."

-- Mayor Mike Schmitz, as the city awarded Ministry on the Margins and the Heartview Foundation a total of $25,000 through its Better Bismarck Campaign to combat homelessness.