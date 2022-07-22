Eminently quotable: 'I feel like the two of us are brothers now'

"It took a long time but it's pretty exciting. From the first time I laid eyes on the neighborhood I thought it was pretty special and unique. It speaks to such a time period and such a spirit of development and planning."

-- Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission Chair Amy Sakariassen, after the Highland Acres neighborhood was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

“After six years of research, development and investment Red Trail Energy is celebrating this historic moment in North Dakota and United States history of becoming the first facility permitted under state primacy to capture and store CO2. Our success establishes a trail for other industries in the state to follow.”

-- Gerald Bachmeier, CEO of Red Trail Energy, which has begun capturing its climate-warming carbon emissions and injecting them thousands of feet into the earth.

"I feel like the two of us are brothers now."

-- Bismarck resident Bill Carns, the last victim of the Night Stalker who terrorized Southern California in the mid-1980s, after recently meeting James Romero III, who as a boy helped police find serial killer Richard Ramirez. Carns survived being shot three times in the head but was permanently injured.

"If you have the same agency investigate themselves, even if they're 100% correct, people are going to doubt it."

-- Retiring Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, calling for an independent investigation into the deletion of former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's email account immediately following his Jan. 28 death.

“Our warehouse looks very different today than it has in the past."

-- Great Plains Food Bank Chief Operating Officer Kate Molbert, detailing how inflation and food shortages have North Dakota's largest hunger-relief organization preparing for a drop in food distribution.

"When it happened, it was pretty awesome. It was a great high."

-- Josh Gladback, 39, an auto body worker in Minot, who with teammate Cody Pardon, 30, a heavy machine operator from nearby Burlington, won the 47th annual North Dakota Governor’s Walleye Cup tournament on Lake Sakakawea.

“I see a lot of emptiness. My heart hurts for every kid I meet. I see a lot of things that keep me up all night long."

-- Carrie Grosz, executive director of Carrie’s Kids, a local nonprofit advocating for homeless and at-risk youth and their families.

"It's better living. It feels more like a brotherhood instead of just everybody for themselves."

-- Ikenna Anugwom, on a new housing unit for younger inmates of the North Dakota State Penitentiary that aims to better prepare them for life outside of prison. Anugwom is serving time for aggravated assault, terrorizing and conspiracy to commit burglary.

“The risk for monkeypox continues to be low in North Dakota. It is important to note that anyone can get monkeypox. Early identification of cases is important to prevent the spread of monkeypox, so the public should be aware of symptoms and seek care and testing from a trusted health care provider.”

-- North Dakota Health Department Field Services Supervisor Brenton Nesemeier, after officials said a man from the eastern part of the state had contracted the state’s first assumed case of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and 44 U.S. states.

"Rescinding the ban provides an opportunity for our youth and backyard flocks to once again participate in activities and public sales.”

-- Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, after the State Board of Animal Health ended a temporary ban on poultry events in North Dakota that it put in place four months ago amid a national outbreak of bird flu.