Eminently quotable: 'I could tell he had done this before'

"If it was a bigger deal -- if it was a $2 million or a $3 million 'oops' -- we would be infuriated."

-- Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker, on a $42,000 Burleigh County mistake in collecting tax dollars for the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

q q q

"Earl would often say that our goal in life is to leave the woodpile higher for those that come after us. Earl did that in so many ways."

-- University of North Dakota Alumni Association and Foundation CEO DeAnna Carlson Zink, after the death of former North Dakota House Majority Leader and prominent UND alumnus Earl Strinden at age 90.

q q q

"Economic development has changed so much in the last few years and I think we were just looking at focusing our efforts to make sure that we were doing the best we could for the community and for the membership. And I just think this just gives us a playbook to do that.”

-- Nathan Schneider, vice president of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, which is developing a five-year strategic plan to deal with projected population growth of 10% in the metropolitan area over the next decade.

q q q

“That is really exceptional for projects of this type. That being said, it is possible that the project could use eminent domain at some point in the future. But that’s not where we’re at today."

-- Wade Boeshans, executive vice president of Summit Carbon Solutions, which says it has secured easements for nearly half of the route of the proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, which aims to gather carbon dioxide emissions in several Midwestern states and transport them to North Dakota for permanent underground storage.

q q q

“Today’s events are a reminder that we must be vigilant about our preparation efforts to keep everyone safe.”

-- State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, after active shooter hoax calls that have plagued schools around the country in recent weeks reached North Dakota, including Bismarck.

q q q

"The museum will be another jewel in the North Dakota crown -- a place for knowledge, reflection and inspiration for all North Dakota citizens."

-- State Historical Society of North Dakota Director Bill Peterson, on plans to develop a $40 million military museum wing on the southeast side of the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.

q q q

"Applications came from all across the state, every corner of the state, every region, with almost half of the counties represented."

-- North Dakota Stockman's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson, on a relief fund organized by the group that recently doled out $250,000 in aid to ranchers impacted by last April's blizzards.

q q q

“He was amazingly helpful. He helped put her on the gurney, strap her in and get her in the ambulance. I could tell he had done this before.”

-- Frank Melchior, an EMT with the Almont Ambulance Service, on Ken Oakes, a UPS driver from Bismarck and an Army veteran with medical training who is credited with coming to the rescue of two people who crashed their vehicle in a rural area of Morton County.

q q q

"Even though the vaccine was out, we still were seeing some people, a lot of people coming through the doors who weren't vaccinated, and that was too bad because we saw the effects of that on families."

-- Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory owner Mike Nathe, on COVID-19 being the cause of death for 595 North Dakota residents last year.

q q q

“We are very pleased with the new bridge. It was built to accommodate larger trucks and provide better access on Interstate 94 through Bismarck."

-- Transportation Department Project Engineer Daniel Christenson, on the completion of a new 80th Street Northeast bridge over I-94 just to the east of Bismarck. The old, lower bridge was problematic for trucks with oversize loads.

q q q

“We just want to partner with industries that can further grow our economy, grow our population and help North Dakota and our county as a whole continue being a robust economy and energy production area for the nation.”

-- Mercer County Commission Chairman Travis Frey, after the announcement of a planned $433 million minerals processing facility in the heart of coal country as part of a federal effort to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the power grid.