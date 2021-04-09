Eminently quotable: 'I could smell the breath of the dragon'

"It looks like our body says we've had enough."

-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, after the Senate sunk a late proposal to put legalized recreational marijuana on the ballot next year.

q q q

"I am stunned to find out we've been misled."

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, after the commission was informed it received incorrect information about whether it could help provide insurance to the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit.

q q q

"The resiliency of the Bakken is going to be here forever."

-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, noting that the oil patch is still producing over 1.1 million barrels of oil per day despite the pandemic-related woes of the past year.

q q q

"Things are looking better, but it depends. We're going to be guarded."