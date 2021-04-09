Eminently quotable: 'I could smell the breath of the dragon'

"It's shocking how black the park looks from the road."
-- Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross, on the effects of a large wildfire in the park's North Unit.
“I could smell the breath of the dragon. That’s how close I was.”
-- Wally Owen, whose Medora property was threatened by a wildfire that prompted the evacuation of the town.
"Life is very fragile. Fires remind us of that truth. This will be one April Fool's Day and Holy Thursday that will stick deeply in all of our souls."
-- Roger Dieterle, a retired pastor who lives south of Medora, as a wildfire threatened the town on April 1.
“We're just getting started into a tough fire season.”
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, after two major wildfires in the western North Dakota Badlands.
"It looks like our body says we've had enough."
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, after the Senate sunk a late proposal to put legalized recreational marijuana on the ballot next year.
"I am stunned to find out we've been misled."
-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, after the commission was informed it received incorrect information about whether it could help provide insurance to the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit.
"The resiliency of the Bakken is going to be here forever."
-- North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, noting that the oil patch is still producing over 1.1 million barrels of oil per day despite the pandemic-related woes of the past year.
"Things are looking better, but it depends. We're going to be guarded."
-- Karel Sovak, dean of the University of Mary's Gary Tharaldson School of Business, on a survey indicating a majority of local businesses expect to rebound this year from last year's pandemic-related downturn, but that worries remain.
"It's not."
-- Retired Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Dan Schelske, detailing the story of a camper who thought it was OK to walk nude from the comfort station to his camper because he had forgotten his towel.
“We didn’t realize at the moment how many people it would speak to, and it’s just really cool to see that, and just so many people sharing their stories of how this song has already saved their life.”
-- Kendra Slaubaugh, who performs with sister Krista as Tigerlily, on their No. 1 iTunes hit “Somebody Does.”
“By funding projects like Project Tundra, we are holding electricity consumers hostage with the continued threat of over-investment in coal assets, rather than providing them with actual low-cost electricity.”
-- Minnkota Power Cooperative customer Sonja Kaye, speaking out against using public money to boost carbon capture technology.
“As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia advances technical education of women and men, BSC, as a trusted educational partner, could provide educational options for Saudi women that weren’t previously available. That’s exciting to us.”
-- Bismarck State College President Doug Jensen, on the school continuing to pursue opportunities in the Middle Eastern kingdom after the college's partnership with the kingdom's National Power Academy failed.
“The students have really taken to this. They come in very open and wanting to learn about it. Right when they get into the process they discover there is something meditative about it, there’s something unique about this art form even though they are working with egg shells.”
-- University of Mary associate professor Marek Dojs, who is passing along the fine art of Ukrainian pysanka to his students.