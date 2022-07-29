Eminently quotable: 'He lived and breathed these cars every day'

“More time is what we need, in terms of getting all our ducks in a row. I'm not going to speculate on the rest of the lawsuit. We can't really depend on North Dakota in terms of legislation and the judicial branch. But this is a blessing.”

-- Destini Spaeth, spokeswoman for the North Dakota Women In Need fund, on a judge temporarily blocking North Dakota's abortion ban from taking effect.

q q q

“I’m just disappointed that we’re suddenly faced with a $2 million increase in the budget. It's not very realistic to expect Burleigh County citizens to just up with multimillion-dollar things. I'm just not very happy with that."

-- Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, reacting to the county's preliminary 2023 budget including $2.1 million for the county portion of the new city-county public health building being constructed near Bismarck City Public Works.

q q q

“It’s the original glass from the 1880s, so it adds a lot of historical value. It's not the same building without it."

-- Camp Hancock State Historic Site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell, after workers finished reinstalling the original stained-glass windows in the Church of the Bread of Life.

q q q

“He lived and breathed these cars every day.”

-- Sandy Blatter, of rural Wilton, who recently auctioned off dozens of Pontiacs collected by her late husband, Al, who was known as Mr. GTO.

q q q

"Just a pure accident. Nobody did anything really to cause it.”

-- Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug, announcing that no charges will be filed in the death of a 6-year-old girl who fell from a float before the start of Mandan’s Independence Day parade.

q q q

"So (angry) we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds). I know it sucks but none of us can control Mother Nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other."

-- Superstar entertainer Kid Rock, whose concert at the North Dakota State Fair was called off due to severe weather in the region, leaving many angry fans, some of whom became unruly.

q q q

“While the disaster program doesn’t bring back the animals nor the generations of hard work, selection and breeding that were lost, it will help producers recover after these catastrophic storms, which came on the heels of record-setting drought."

-- New Rockford rancher Jeff Schafer, president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association, after the federal government revised payment rates for young calves under a program that aims to help ranchers hit by disasters such as the April blizzards in the state.

q q q

“These declines align with poor reproduction documented during the 2021 drought. We observed low sharptail reproduction rates during late-summer roadside counts and found a low juvenile-to-adult ratio from hunter-submitted wings.”

-- State Game and Fish Department Upland Game Management Supervisor Jesse Kolar, detailing a drop in North Dakota's sharp-tailed grouse population.

q q q

“Our goal is to support housing stability and sustain homeownership for North Dakotans who have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic.”

-- Jessica Thomasson, executive policy director for the North Dakota Department of Human Services, which has launched ND Help for Homeowners, a program aimed at homeowners affected financially by COVID-19.

q q q

“And through it all, Tim never backed down.”

-- Doris Giago, ex-wife of Tim Giago, founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the U.S., who died recently at age 88. Tim Giago faced threats decades ago after blaming the American Indian Movement for violence on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

q q q

"My concerns around a request coming in from any not-for-profit organization is what our role is and does this become an ongoing request, which I’m afraid it is. I’m not sure that’s our role given that there are other not-for-profit organizations who may also want to come to this table for the same thing. That's heartburn for me."

-- Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, voting against moving forward with a proposal to help fund operating costs of the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way emergency shelter.