"We know that there are other states around the country where this is happening, and I think that we're opening up a huge issue if we don't get this thing passed, so we should pass this right now to make sure that a student, specifically a young girl, is never deprived of an opportunity because of somebody who comes in and is not a biological woman and takes away that opportunity."

-- Rep. Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck, as bills to restrict transgender girls and women athletes in North Dakota K-12 and college sports cleared the state House and moved to the Senate.

“Property tax relief is what the voters are asking for.”

-- Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, as two leading bills to reduce property taxes cleared the North Dakota Senate and moved on to the House.

"And with this order, we're balancing the interests of the environmental concerns with interests of the people living there -- with the landowners, their rights to their development."

-- State Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, after the PSC approved a permit for a wind farm in the area of southwestern North Dakota's sage grouse country, following efforts to mitigate wildlife concerns.

“We have snack time and just kind of lay back and are amazed by it.”

-- Bismarck resident StevieRae Gross, who built an igloo for her and her 2-year-old daughter using frozen colored bricks formed with balloons, and slush as mortar to hold them together.

"I understand that people are uncomfortable with the idea that there are transgender people in our communities and that they want to participate ... but the reality is that they live here. They go to our schools, they're our doctors, they are our teachers. For many of us they are our family, they're our friends."

-- House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, as the House passed bills to restrict transgender girls and women athletes in North Dakota K-12 and college sports.

"We don't know a lot about this right now, and that might be an argument for a study, but I have a hard time believing that a legislative study is going to find out a lot more about scientific proof than a true scientific study."

-- Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, who is a registered nurse, before the Senate passed a bill for lawmakers to study vaccines, including shots for COVID-19.

"This is done to promote the rights of the people of North Dakota. Not at all, on any level, can you construe this to saying I'm taking away the rights of the people with this measure."

-- Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, who introduced a bill to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated measures to change the state constitution, expressing concerns that "our constitution is being changed by out-of-state monies and out-of-state residents."

“It’s a fun way to bridge the gap between politicians.”

-- Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot, who started a bipartisan fantasy football league in the Legislature.

"That was disturbing, when no one took any action to stop it. Someone needs to take accountability. There has to be rules in place for authorities to address this type of thing."

-- Spirit Lake Tribal Chairman Douglas Yankton Sr., calling for stricter rules in response to racist taunts directed toward Native American players on the Bismarck High School boys basketball team, which were addressed after the game, not during it.