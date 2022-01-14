Eminently quotable: 'Everything we drew up happened'

"I will say, it's been a long, fulfilling, demanding career, and I now look forward to what my full retirement will be."

-- North Dakota House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, 66, who is retiring from politics after nearly a quarter century in the Legislature.

"In my opinion, when we start putting all these restrictions in and having to have a checkbook or having to have some credentials of long-term involvement, whatever the case may be, I think you're avoiding the problem and not fixing the problem. I think we need to fix the problem."

-- Former Republican Gov. Ed Schafer, on the state GOP Party implementing fees for candidates seeking the party's endorsement, and a ban on certain candidates, amid a fracture between ultraconservative and establishment Republicans.

“If you won’t say it to someone’s face then don’t say it with your thumbs.”

-- U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., on extreme rhetoric and divisiveness common with social media.

“A joke that causes fear no longer is a joke, and anyone that utilizes these platforms to stir up fear will be held accountable.”

-- Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner, after a social media post that included a photo of a gun and text telling students not to go to a local high school led to the arrest of two juveniles.

“Everything went our way. Everything we drew up happened.”

-- Hunter Luepke, who ran for three touchdowns in the first half as North Dakota State won its ninth FCS national title in 11 seasons with a 38-10 win over Montana State.

"I'm basically a tour guide for the dog. I make sure he stays safe because he gets so into working he's not looking if he's going to fall through a floor or step on glass, so when we go into a scene, I just make sure he's safe doing his job."

-- North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agent Luke Kapella, handler for new K-9 Lee, a nearly 2-year-old black Lab who detects accelerants, or ignitable liquids such as gasoline, citronella and lighter fluid.

"This approval is a momentous step toward Rainbow Energy taking ownership of Coal Creek Station and providing a long-term future for the power plant, its workers and the communities supported by the hundreds of jobs at Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, after Minnesota regulators approved the transfer of a key permit to the incoming owner of the state's largest coal-fired power plant, in McLean County.

“The rapid emergence of the omicron variant and rising cases have resulted in refocusing our priorities for case work. As a result, not all people with recent diagnosis will be contacted by a case worker for an interview.”

-- Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, announcing that North Dakota health officials are cutting back on COVID-19 case investigations amid a surge in cases fueled by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"I am both excited and honored for the opportunity to continue my service to the state alongside a team of emergency management professionals that continue proving they are among the best in the nation. I am grateful for the opportunity and the confidence that has been placed in me. The Homeland Security team will continue our whole-of-community focus to ensure a safe and secure homeland for all North Dakotans.”

-- Darin Hanson, North Dakota's new homeland security director. Hanson has previously worked with the state Department of Emergency Services' Homeland Security Division and in the State and Local Intelligence Center.

“Clyde was a really good man and influenced a lot of people. He was very influential in my life.”

-- American Indian activist Winona LaDuke, on the death of Clyde Bellecourt, a leader in the Native American struggle for civil rights and a founder of the American Indian Movement. He died of cancer at age 85.

