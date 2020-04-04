Eminently quotable: 'Everybody's kind of been thrown into it'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"By the skin of our teeth, most of us."

-- Pirogue Grille co-owner Stuart Tracy, on how restaurants will weather the storm from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have learned just how precious life is, and how unpredictable it can be, but also, just how much we need to appreciate every aspect of life.”

-- RJR Maintenance & Management, in a statement issued to mark the one-year anniversary of a quadruple homicide at the Mandan-based property management company.

"The energy industry is a very interconnected place and when the dominoes start falling, they generally don't fall alone. They hit other people on the way down."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on his office being contacted by a concerned business that had extended credit to Whiting Petroleum Corp., a major Bakken oil producer that is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"He's not my daddy, he's not gonna send me to my room, I'm not skipping supper."