Eminently quotable: 'Everybody's kind of been thrown into it'

"By the skin of our teeth, most of us."

-- Pirogue Grille co-owner Stuart Tracy, on how restaurants will weather the storm from the coronavirus pandemic.

q     q     q

“We have learned just how precious life is, and how unpredictable it can be, but also, just how much we need to appreciate every aspect of life.”

-- RJR Maintenance & Management, in a statement issued to mark the one-year anniversary of a quadruple homicide at the Mandan-based property management company.

q     q     q

"The energy industry is a very interconnected place and when the dominoes start falling, they generally don't fall alone. They hit other people on the way down."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on his office being contacted by a concerned business that had extended credit to Whiting Petroleum Corp., a major Bakken oil producer that is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

q     q     q

"He's not my daddy, he's not gonna send me to my room, I'm not skipping supper." 

-- David Corum, owner of Gunslinger’s bar in Willow City, who has been cited five times for violating the governor's order closing bars and restaurants to on-site service.

q     q     q

“We beeped our horns and did what we could to make her day.”

-- Randy Kaiser, who organized a family parade to wish his 90-year-old mother, Gloria, a happy birthday, to comply with federal guidance urging that large gatherings not be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

q     q     q

“January was great, February was great. In March, we got hit by a Mack truck.”

-- KooKoo’s Nest owner Kinzey Fockler, on the coronavirus outbreak impacting prom shopping.

q     q     q

“I don’t think any school in the state, none of us were 100% ready for this. I mean, no one ever thought we’d be here.”

-- Mandan Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, on the use of remote learning to finish the spring semester.

q     q     q

"Everybody's kind of been thrown into it. It's a huge learning curve."

-- Brooke Wiedrich, a mother of five Mandan students, on the use of remote learning to finish the spring semester.

q     q     q

“We’ve seen at least a 40% decline in the number of blood drives that we typically would see. And they are canceling them now through June, which is not good.”

-- Jennifer Bredahl, community ambassador director for Vitalant, the only blood supplier for most of North Dakota’s hospitals, discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on blood donations.

q     q     q

“I’m not going to make myself scarce.”

-- Del Wetsch, longtime leader of the Mandan Progress Organization, who is retiring after 27 years but intends to remain involved with the organization.

q     q     q

"I think at the end of the day, this might slip us into 2025. We had ambitiously been hoping for summer of 2024. I could see a six- to eight-month delay, but we just don't know yet."

-- Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation CEO Ed O'Keefe, on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on plans to build the library in western North Dakota.

q     q     q

"I'm new to all of this stuff."

-- Former Olive Garden grill cook Cameron Red Bird, one of thousands of laid off workers in North Dakota seeking unemployment.

