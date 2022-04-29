Eminently quotable: 'Everybody's just hoping and praying'

"The damage we have assessed so far is unprecedented. It’s the worst damage Montana-Dakota Utilities has had on its system. We have hundreds of cross arms broken and miles of poles down."

-- MDU spokesman Mark Hanson, on the scope of last weekend's blizzard, which cut power to thousands in western North Dakota.

q q q

“Recent news stories have become a distraction for the important work of the legislative assembly during its interim meetings. I want to do what I can, within my power, to lessen such distractions.”

-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, announcing his resignation effective June 1, following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

q q q

“Over the coming months, please join fellow Bismarckians to honor our history as we reflect upon what Bismarck has become over the course of 150 years, and celebrate the vibrant, growing community our residents are proud to call home.”

-- Mayor Steve Bakken, as the city prepares to kick off its sesquicentennial celebrations with a parade, concerts and more starting in May.

q q q

“Taxing oil more gets you less.”

-- Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, arguing that North Dakota's price-based triggers for oil taxes could drive away production.

q q q

"I figured there was nothing I could do, nothing I could do. I freaked out. I just closed my eyes and hoped that I gave him mercy."

-- Wade Bison, in pleading guilty in the hit-and-run death of 77-year-old Mandan resident Erwin Geigle, and telling a judge that he repeatedly struck Geigle with a pickup after initially hitting him in a fit of anger and realizing how badly Geigle was hurt.

q q q

“I have had the opportunity to lead the organization for 6 ½ years now. In that 6 ½ years, I have not had another single issue that I have received more messages, more phone calls, more emails about than this issue. That’s saying a lot.”

-- Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies, on Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, slated to pick up emissions from ethanol plants across the Upper Midwest and bring them to North Dakota for injection underground.

q q q

"Everybody's just hoping and praying that electricity comes on sometime soon."

-- Sherlock Hirning, superintendent of the Divide County School District in Crosby, a town that went days without power after last weekend's blizzard.

q q q

“Access is a key risk factor for abuse and addiction of prescription opioid medication. If we reduce the accessibility of unused or expired medications, the fewer drugs there are to be misused, and fewer people will be at risk for abuse, addiction, overdose and even death.”

-- Susan Kahler, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health's substance abuse prevention coordinator, on the importance of prescription drug "take back" disposal events.

q q q

“They were both in great shape right up until the end.”

-- Donna Hatzenbuhler, daughter-in-law of Tony Hatzenbuhler, 100, who died April 18, followed a few hours later by his brother Mathias “Matt” Hatzenbuhler, 96. The Mandan brothers served during World War II and farmed near each other for years.

q q q

"We really feel that if people have what they need, they can spend their money on things they might be missing, like gas or rent."

-- Cindy Barnhardt, whose husband, Jim, is the founder of Dream Center Bismarck, which among other things includes food services for the hungry.

