Eminently quotable: 'Everybody went into action and took care of it'

"This is a landmark day."

-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, after the Industrial Commission granted several approvals for what's expected to become the first carbon dioxide storage project in the state at an ethanol plant near Richardton.

q q q

“There is no support to do that in the Legislature.”

-- GOP Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, on Gov. Doug Burgum's plan to use some of the state treasury’s bulging surpluses to offset income taxes.

q q q

“I hope it works for them, but I’m just not very happy with where they’re locating it. I think there are better places for these types of things. A very big concern is traffic and trucks, and we will probably be getting complaints.”

-- Tri Township Supervisor B.J. Lindvig, on plans for a disposal well in McKenzie County for oil field radioactive waste.

q q q

"It's a huge deal for Dickinson. It's a real step forward for our museum. We're really growing. It's definitely one of the nicest dinosaurs you can see in this region."

-- Badlands Dinosaur Museum Curator Denver Fowler, describing a 76 million-year-old tyrannosaur skeleton being brought to the museum from a find in Montana.

q q q

"Everybody went into action and took care of it really quickly."

-- Kim Jondahl, audience engagement and museum department director, after flooding at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum amid record rainfall in Bismarck.

q q q

“This has always been a busy intersection, and I believe the roundabout is already improving the flow of traffic in the area.”

-- Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, on the completion of a roundabout in the area near the Starion Sports Complex, Walmart, the Mandan Refinery, the middle school and the site where the new high school will be built.

q q q

“There’s a high level of frustration with the public, and I want them to understand how seriously we are taking this.”

-- Parrell Grossman, director of the consumer protection and antitrust division within the state attorney general’s office, which is investigating the abrupt closure of Bismarck photography studio Glasser Images, which left customers in the lurch.

q q q

“We would anticipate that gasoline prices at some point will start to trend lower again, but it will depend greatly on the price of oil.”

-- Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for AAA in North Dakota, on high prices at the pump even after the end of the summer driving season.

q q q

“The most important resource on the Capitol grounds are the people. All employees, visitors, and contractors play a role in making sure the building is properly secured. By taking steps to improve procedures for key card access, the Highway Patrol can better serve the people who come to the state Capitol building.”

-- State Auditor Josh Gallion, discussing an audit that found key card access to the Capitol hasn’t been adequately monitored. The Highway Patrol says it's working to improve security measures.

q q q

“You’re lucky you weren’t shot and killed.”

-- South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen, while ordering probation for Michael Warren, 56, of Columbus, Montana, who authorities say reached for his gun during an encounter with Bismarck police at a hotel.

q q q

“North Dakota is experiencing an urgent need for more staff in our health care facilities. Staffing shortages can have negative effects on patient care and limits the capacity of hospitals and health care facilities. We are asking for volunteers and anyone with experience in the health care field to join or rejoin the workforce.”

-- State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi, announcing the reinstatement of two programs aimed at augmenting the medical workforce during the current coronavirus pandemic surge.

