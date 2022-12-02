Eminently quotable: 'Everybody comes together for the fellowship'

“They were just in awe. It was like the Holy Grail of Custer things.”

-- State Archivist Shane Molander, detailing the reaction of a group of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer enthusiasts from Great Britain as they viewed the diary of journalist Mark Kellogg, who traveled with Custer to what became the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

“I left at 1 o’clock Hettinger time, just to make it down here in time.”

-- Francis Akazaawie, who was up early so he could be in line when Best Buy in Bismarck opened at 5 a.m. for Black Friday.

"The bottom line is they have affirmed what we know to be true, or what we were told was true before, which was that it doesn't exist anymore, it can't be resurrected."

-- Attorney General Drew Wrigley, after a consultant failed to retrieve the deleted state government email accounts of his predecessor Wayne Stenehjem and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel.

“Mandan is well-known for its signature summertime events and is now going to be the place to visit during the most wonderful time of the year."

-- Matt Schanandore, executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization, which has unveiled a new holiday lights display downtown.

“Nobody wants to commit to it. You’ve got to be there in the morning and afternoon, and nobody wants that.”

-- Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker, on the difficulties of finding school bus drivers.

“For Thanksgiving, everybody comes together for the fellowship and being thankful that there is a free meal that’s being offered.”

-- Karla Eisenbiesz, executive director of The Banquet nonprofit, which once again offered a free Thanksgiving Day community meal, this time at the new Dream Center, with volunteers from First Presbyterian Church serving the food.

“Her advice and counsel was sought by many; she could always be counted on to speak the truth and she pulled no punches. For this, and so much more, she was respected by colleagues and adversaries alike.”

-- Kandi White, program director for the Indigenous Environmental Network, remembering Joye Braun, a main organizer of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest in 2016-17, who died Nov. 13 at her home in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, at the age of 53.

"From the discussions with the business side of the community, they wanted the funding to focus on the items that seem to cause crisis homelessness that we see on the streets. Those stem from addiction and mental health."

-- Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, as the city launched a fundraising campaign seeking to address behavioral health issues that can lead to homelessness. It grew from an idea by the Downtown Business Association of Bismarck.

"By pulling these two buildings together, we are able to facilitate a value proposition that will allow us to reach (a new) level without duplicating efforts.”

-- Doug Jensen, president of Bismarck State College, which has broken ground on a $38.5 million Polytechnic Education Center that will be connected to the BSC National Center of Excellence.