Eminently quotable: 'Every state is now competing for workforce'

“To be honest it’s still sinking in.”

-- Wilton Public School Superintendent Andrew Jordan, after voters approved a $9 million school expansion and renovation project.

"I would rather just have people look at my platform rather than my age, because someone experienced and old might not be as mature as someone young."

-- State Rep. Dawson Holle, a St. Anthony dairy farmer who was elected to the Legislature at age 18 and, at 19, is the youngest lawmaker, perhaps in state history.

"We have a lot of respect and admiration for ... older people. We learn from them, we admire them, but we also want to serve with them and bring the perspective of young people."

-- New state Rep. Hamida Dakane, D-Fargo, who is believed to be the first Muslim person and first Black woman elected to the Legislature.

“They’re really nice, and it looks to me like they’re well thought-out.”

-- Carel Two-Eagle, who uses crutches due to osteoarthritis, on recently completed restroom accessibility improvements at the North Dakota Capitol.

“If people don’t create (and) build a sense of community, a sense of belonging in the town or the community they live (in), they will never call it home. It doesn’t matter how much money they make.”

-- Yolanda Rojas, a Mexico native who now lives in Watford City and is hoping to bridge the gap of cultures through an advocacy organization and an annual Hispanic Christmas event.

"Every company, every state is now competing for workforce."

-- Gov. Doug Burgum, outlining a record two-year budget blueprint that focuses heavily on workforce development.

“For refugees holidays are extra hard. We found (Christmas) to be a particularly good time to reach out with a little Christian kindness.”

-- Charity Lutheran Pastor Brad Miller, who with church member Donavon Hatzenbuhler organized a mission trip to war-torn Ukraine this month.

“This was alarming. Google’s actions in this regard were contrary to tenets of consumer protection that require the consumers’ permission or, at a minimum, appropriate disclosures to the users so they could make informed decisions.”

-- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, after a multistate settlement with search giant Google, which was accused of continuing to track people's location data even after they opted out. The state is getting $4.1 million through the settlement.

"I'm not going to get interested in micromanaging their work. I just expect that they'll do a great job in committee, and then when we come together as a full committee, they will have done their due diligence. I'll oversee the operation, but I'm going to put a lot of authority with those people."

-- Rep. Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, the new chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, saying that he will rely heavily on his committee's three division chairmen. The committee helps write state budgets.

"My real role here is just coordinating the activities of the members of the committee for the benefit of the whole chamber."

-- Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, the new chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which helps write state budgets.

“As important as the duties of this office are, a lot of what United States attorneys do is outside spotlight. Keeping people in the judicial district safe is a solemn responsibility everybody in the Department of Justice shares.”

-- Lawyer and former Democratic-NPL state lawmaker McLain “Mac” Schneider, after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the next U.S. attorney for North Dakota.