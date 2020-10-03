Eminently quotable: 'Every day is a balancing act'

"Some will argue that it is better to live six months with the joy of being with loved ones, than to live two years in safeguarded, but lonely isolation. Let’s allow the elderly to decide."
-- State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, on the impacts of COVID-19 safeguards on the elderly.
q q q
“For some people in the community it’s not going to be fast enough. And for other people in the community it's going to be too fast. I know that going in.”
-- Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, on a pending return to full-time, in-person learning for middle school and high school students.
q q q
“We want to make sure we get it right the second time, and that’s just going to take time to work out all of the details that we thought we had addressed initially and found out we hadn’t.”
-- State Court Administrator Sally Holewa, on efforts to restore remote access to North Dakota court documents, months after the state's Supreme Court suspended the new capability due to personal privacy concerns.
q q q
“It truly every day is a balancing act.”
-- Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben, on efforts to keep inmates and staff at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center safe from COVID-19.
q q q
“I don’t think it was a deliberate means to sneak a committee by, I just think it fell through the cracks.”
-- North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald, talking about a committee that's devising a plan for COVID-19 vaccinations in North Dakota meeting three times without public notice. McDonald contends that violated the state's open meetings law.
q q q
“It's about letting people know that everyone is free to respond as to how they choose to protect themselves and others. It's more coming at it from their own personal motivation for self-preservation, but more importantly the altruism and being empathetic to others.”
-- Mike Mabin, president and CEO of MABU, which was hired by the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force for an ad campaign aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.
q q q
“The idea is that we can be ready quickly and hit the road wherever we need to go.”
-- Mandan Fire Relief Effort coordinator Patty Barrette, on the group's long-term goal of being ready to help victims of fires, floods and other disasters statewide.
q q q
"My ultimate goal with the gardening and everything is to have like a food sovereignty food bank for the tribes."
-- Darian Kath, acting interpretive and cultural resource manager at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site, on sharing the harvest from the site's gardens with tribes and others.
q q q
"We have been preparing for patient surges for months and are well-equipped to manage the increase in demand. We are continually evaluating the readiness of our facilities, teams and supplies."
-- Sanford Bismarck Interim Chief Medical Officer Danielle Thurtle, discussing efforts to address strained hospital capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"Our managers choose the best investment opportunities in the world, and if those investment opportunities are here in North Dakota, then they invest here in North Dakota."
-- Dave Hunter, executive director and chief investment officer of the state's Retirement and Investment Office, after the State Investment Board approved putting $100 million of the state's Legacy Fund in a Bank of North Dakota program.
