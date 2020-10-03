Eminently quotable: 'Every day is a balancing act'

"Some will argue that it is better to live six months with the joy of being with loved ones, than to live two years in safeguarded, but lonely isolation. Let’s allow the elderly to decide."

-- State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, on the impacts of COVID-19 safeguards on the elderly.

“For some people in the community it’s not going to be fast enough. And for other people in the community it's going to be too fast. I know that going in.”

-- Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, on a pending return to full-time, in-person learning for middle school and high school students.

“We want to make sure we get it right the second time, and that’s just going to take time to work out all of the details that we thought we had addressed initially and found out we hadn’t.”

-- State Court Administrator Sally Holewa, on efforts to restore remote access to North Dakota court documents, months after the state's Supreme Court suspended the new capability due to personal privacy concerns.