Eminently quotable: 'Certainty matters to our young people, and security matters'

-- Aaron Barth, president of the Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance, on the decision to suspend Lewis and Clark Riverboat operations until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Certainty matters to our young people, and security matters. As we think about transitioning, the fewer transitions that you can make a young person's mind go through, the more (likely) they are to learn."

-- State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, on the decision to continue distance learning for the rest of the school year.

"Ultimately, the board felt the timing simply wasn't right to ask voters whether or not to approve a tax increase given the potential (and as of yet unknown) impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on our community's economy."

-- Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter, after the group's board voted 8-5 to oppose a proposed $114.5 million recreation center and the half-cent sales tax increase that would pay for most of it.

