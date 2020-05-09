Eminently quotable: 'Certainty matters to our young people, and security matters'

“The bars closed a day before my birthday and (the coronavirus) ruined my 21st birthday. So now I am celebrating.”
-- Mandan resident Casey Pittman, 21, who celebrated her birthday at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse the day that drinking establishments were allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“Every time we do one of these, we get a little bit better.”
-- North Dakota National Guard Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, during a mass testing event at the Bismarck Event Center.
q q q
“It’s awful. There are a lot of nights I lay there until 2, 3, 4, 5 o’clock in the morning just trying to be creative about what we can do to try to sustain and keep people on."
-- Kyle Ostrand, owner of 3 Forks Services in Williston, on oil patch companies trying to stay afloat amid the oil price collapse during the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
“It’s a vessel built in 1991 -- it’s pretty close quarters. You get out a tape measure and you do 6 feet distancing, even 3 feet, and you’re scratching your head.”
-- Aaron Barth, president of the Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance, on the decision to suspend Lewis and Clark Riverboat operations until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"Certainty matters to our young people, and security matters. As we think about transitioning, the fewer transitions that you can make a young person's mind go through, the more (likely) they are to learn."
-- State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, on the decision to continue distance learning for the rest of the school year.
q q q
"Ultimately, the board felt the timing simply wasn't right to ask voters whether or not to approve a tax increase given the potential (and as of yet unknown) impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on our community's economy."
-- Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter, after the group's board voted 8-5 to oppose a proposed $114.5 million recreation center and the half-cent sales tax increase that would pay for most of it.
q q q
"If passed, the tax increase won't go into effect until September, which by that time our group feels that the economy will be recovering. We don't think that by pushing this vote back another two years and the project by five years will benefit our community."
-- Mike Motschenbacher, president of People Advocating for Recreation Complex or PARC365, a group supporting a proposed $114.5 million Bismarck recreation center and the half-cent sales tax increase that would pay for most of it.
q q q
"It's really difficult to make an assessment of which is the bigger effect -- the positive effect of financing or the negative effects of impacts on budgets. If people are buying less, the revenue stream will be lower."
-- University of North Dakota economics professor David Flynn, on the potential impact of lower interest rates resulting from the downturn in the economy on a Bismarck ballot measure for a half-cent sales tax to help fund a proposed recreation center.
q q q
“We feel very confident in the staff and teams we’ve assembled on campus, and also our relationships, partnerships and connections with government agencies, health care facilities and the National Guard within the capital city, to implement our plan for our fall semester ‘opening.’”
-- University of Mary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter, on the school's plan to resume normal campus life in the fall.
