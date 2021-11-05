Eminently quotable: 'Bismarck is a vibrant, growing community'

"The problem is there's no phone number, there's no door to knock on, there is nobody to present this plan to."

-- Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, on the lack of a process for meeting a Legislature-mandated in-state investment component of the Legacy Fund.

q q q

“I am pro-vaccination, but I am also pro-states' rights and opposed to federal overreach."

-- Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, announcing North Dakota's participation in a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors and federally contracted employees.

q q q

“But it is Missouri. So we were surprised, but then again we weren’t."

-- Garrison Diversion General Manager Duane DeKrey, after Missouri said it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling in favor of the proposed Central North Dakota Water Supply project. Missouri has sued over other North Dakota water projects.

q q q

“I had this enormous job watching out for the interest of the people of the United States, but I never saw any people.”

-- Attorney and former North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Sarah Vogel, on why she left a U.S. Treasury job in the 1980s to return to North Dakota and fight for farmers facing foreclosure amid a farm crisis.

q q q

"If somebody doesn't put the hammer down, this is going to be a longer session than it needs to be."

-- Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, who opposes advancing legislation outside the scope of redistricting and federal pandemic aid during next week's special session of the Legislature.

q q q

"I would like it to be an efficient but an expedited matter going forward, and that will be our plan."

-- House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, predicting a five-day special session to deal with redistricting and the spending of federal coronavirus aid.

q q q

"Bismarck is a vibrant, growing community that brings people together. Bismarck is a place our residents are proud to call home.”

-- Mayor Steve Bakken, promoting Bismarck's participation in a nationwide campaign aimed at encouraging people to come together and “Honor Your Hometown.”

q q q

“We don’t expect there to be a leak.”

-- Amanda Livers-Douglas, a principal geoscientist with the University of North Dakota’s Energy and Environmental Research Center, offering assurances to state regulators that the $1 billion Project Tundra carbon capture project at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station will be safe.

q q q

“Our medical team, they were aware. They knew this was coming. Our facility staff, all of that. Of course, it is nothing that we want to see.”

-- North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Kayli Richards, on a spike in COVID-19 cases at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

q q q

“There are many parents anxious to get their children vaccinated to protect them from severe illness and reduce the spread of virus to others. We look forward to giving parents the opportunity to get their children vaccinated, especially before everyone gathers together over the holidays.”

-- Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was cleared for children ages 5-11.

