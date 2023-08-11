“(Summit) failed to meet its burden of proof to show the location, construction, operation and maintenance of the project will produce minimal adverse effects on the environment and upon welfare of the citizens of North Dakota.”

— Randy Christmann, chair of the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which rejected a route permit for Summit Carbon Solutions’ planned Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline.

“We’re committed to understanding and incorporating the considerations outlined in the decision. We are confident that our project supports state policies designed to boost key economic sectors: agriculture, ethanol, and energy.”

— Summit Marketing and Communications Director Sabrina Ahmed Zenor, after the North Dakota Public Service Commission rejected a route permit for the company’s planned Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline.

“Our tribal leadership has no business buying land in Las Vegas when we haven’t taken care of our people back at home.”

— Carol Good Bear, a member of the MHA Nation, who recently joined others to protest the tribe’s $115 million purchase of land in Las Vegas.

“What we did in Las Vegas is exactly in line with that.”

— MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox, saying that investing in land in America’s gambling capital could help further the tribe’s goals of generating revenue to address needs on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

“In my short time working with Keith, I’ve come to respect his leadership and commitment to the city of Bismarck and its employees. He has a long list of accomplishments, and Bismarck is a better community because of him.”

— Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, after City Administrator Keith Hunke announced he’s preparing to retire in January, after a city career that has lasted more than four decades.

“Republican primary voters aren’t hungry for a policy-driven platform — they want somebody that’s going to stoke culture wars and ‘own the libs.’ That’s their top priority. And when you see a lot of these campaigns that are focused on policy first, I think that it represents a misunderstanding of where the base is and what the base wants.”

— Gunner Ramer, political director of the conservative, anti-Trump Republican Accountability Project, on Gov. Doug Burgum’s strategy in his bid for the GOP presidential nomination of avoiding talking about culture war issues and Donald Trump’s legal battles.

“Our family has cared for and protected this land for over a century, even while Congressman Don Short represented the state of North Dakota in Washington D.C. Taking it away from us now by the abusive power of eminent domain is wrong, it’s un-American.”

— Sandy Short, whose family is fighting in court an effort by Billings County to build a bridge over the Little Missouri River on their land.

“They mean a lot because it’s family history, but not only family history but it’s the history of the people on Standing Rock.”

— Retired doctor Tom Jacobsen, of Hettinger, who inherited 22 Lakota ledger art drawings from his great aunt, who was a Congregational missionary on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in the late 1800s.

“What that means is North Dakota farmers are at the end of the supply chain. Our farmers are paying some of the highest prices in all of the United States for fertilizer.”

— State Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen, describing the impact of a lack of fertilizer production in the state. North Dakota’s Development Fund has opened loan applications for companies looking to build a fertilizer plant.