Eminently quotable: "Be careful and stay safe. Wash your hands."

"Be careful and stay safe. Wash your hands."
-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle, giving advice from his hospital bed while battling COVID-19.
q q q
"Leaving us at low risk is eating away at our credibility."
-- Ministry on the Margins founder Sister Kathleen Atkinson, a member of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force's underserved populations subcommittee, on the state coronavirus risk level remaining at low while Burleigh and Morton counties have moved into the moderate risk level based on testing data.
q q q
"I know people are saying they were cheaply put up, and that's not the case. They were constructed to code; every system was tested every year."
-- Eagle Eye Management Owner Philip Butz, on Sunset Bluffs apartment buildings in northwest Mandan burning in a similar way in successive years. Both fires were started by improperly discarded smoking materials.
q q q
"I like being back. I like school. It's just completely different."
_Mandan High School junior Kaycie Hohbein, on returning to in-person classes with coronavirus precautions in place, during the first day of school Thursday.
q q q
"We know there will be situations that our education system has never experienced before."
-- State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, on going back to school during the pandemic.
q q q
"It's something that we have to deal with and we want to deal with quickly and effectively."
-- Legislative Council Director John Bjornson, the Legislature's top attorney, on an employee being diagnosed with COVID-19. It prompted a hold on legislative interim committee meetings and a return to remote office operations.
q q q
"Careful disposal of smoking materials is as important outside as inside."
-- Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons, after two mobile home fires in two days caused by improper disposal of a cigarette.
q q q
"It is our understanding all counties will have in-person voting. We had to do what we did in June."
-- Secretary of State Al Jaeger, comparing the upcoming November general election to the June primary, which was conducted by mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"It's easy to be negative, but I'm choosing not to go to that route. We are elated to be back with our kids."
-- Mandan High School art teacher John Gieser, on returning to in-person classes during the pandemic.
q q q
"We didn't hit a number that was acceptable to the seller, so it's still available and we certainly received a lot of phone calls from people inquiring about it."
-- Realtor Dave Keller, on an unsuccessful auction of a Cold War-era missile site in northeastern North Dakota owned by Mandan handyman Leslie Volochenko. The highest bid was less than $100,000.
q q q
"There was great concern at the beginning of the pandemic, at the beginning of our tourist season, how we would reopen the town. I think overall, once the season got going, most of our members would tell you that it's been a good, smooth season. Visitation is down somewhat, traffic patterns have changed a bit, but we're a busy little town."
-- Medora Chamber of Commerce Secretary Anna Killian, on the pandemic's impact on the Badlands tourist town.
q q q
"The Medora Musical's one of the only theater operations in the country that's open … and that's something to be proud of."
-- Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Marketing and Communications Director Justin Fisk, talking about the musical weathering the coronavirus pandemic.
