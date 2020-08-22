 Skip to main content
Eminently quotable: "Be careful and stay safe. Wash your hands."

"Be careful and stay safe. Wash your hands."

-- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle, giving advice from his hospital bed while battling COVID-19.

"Leaving us at low risk is eating away at our credibility."

-- Ministry on the Margins founder Sister Kathleen Atkinson, a member of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force's underserved populations subcommittee, on the state coronavirus risk level remaining at low while Burleigh and Morton counties have moved into the moderate risk level based on testing data.

"I know people are saying they were cheaply put up, and that's not the case. They were constructed to code; every system was tested every year."

-- Eagle Eye Management Owner Philip Butz, on Sunset Bluffs apartment buildings in northwest Mandan burning in a similar way in successive years. Both fires were started by improperly discarded smoking materials.

"I like being back. I like school. It's just completely different."

_Mandan High School junior Kaycie Hohbein, on returning to in-person classes with coronavirus precautions in place, during the first day of school Thursday.

"We know there will be situations that our education system has never experienced before."

-- State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, on going back to school during the pandemic.

"It's something that we have to deal with and we want to deal with quickly and effectively."

-- Legislative Council Director John Bjornson, the Legislature's top attorney, on an employee being diagnosed with COVID-19. It prompted a hold on legislative interim committee meetings and a return to remote office operations.

"Careful disposal of smoking materials is as important outside as inside."

-- Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons, after two mobile home fires in two days caused by improper disposal of a cigarette.

"It is our understanding all counties will have in-person voting. We had to do what we did in June."

-- Secretary of State Al Jaeger, comparing the upcoming November general election to the June primary, which was conducted by mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's easy to be negative, but I'm choosing not to go to that route. We are elated to be back with our kids."

-- Mandan High School art teacher John Gieser, on returning to in-person classes during the pandemic.

"We didn't hit a number that was acceptable to the seller, so it's still available and we certainly received a lot of phone calls from people inquiring about it."

-- Realtor Dave Keller, on an unsuccessful auction of a Cold War-era missile site in northeastern North Dakota owned by Mandan handyman Leslie Volochenko. The highest bid was less than $100,000.

"There was great concern at the beginning of the pandemic, at the beginning of our tourist season, how we would reopen the town. I think overall, once the season got going, most of our members would tell you that it's been a good, smooth season. Visitation is down somewhat, traffic patterns have changed a bit, but we're a busy little town."

-- Medora Chamber of Commerce Secretary Anna Killian, on the pandemic's impact on the Badlands tourist town.

"The Medora Musical's one of the only theater operations in the country that's open … and that's something to be proud of."

-- Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Marketing and Communications Director Justin Fisk, talking about the musical weathering the coronavirus pandemic.

