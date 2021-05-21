Eminently quotable: 'And there’s no better place to be than North Dakota'

"These things are so popular in terms of what they draw. Is it going to be hard? Yes. Is it assured? No. Is it worth trying to figure out how to make it happen? I think yes, it is."
-- Gov. Doug Burgum, on efforts to preserve the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge and make it part of a trail system.
q q q
“We’re inching up in rig count. We’re inching up in frack crews. We’re hoping to see a 35,000 to 55,000 barrel per day back-to-back increase through the summer months.”
-- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on the "nice gentle recovery" in the oil patch from coronavirus pandemic woes.
q q q
“If America is going to compete in the 21st century, we have to stake our claim in that market. I understand and totally get that many in this industry are nervous about that.”
-- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, speaking to the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference about the Biden administration's efforts to transition to cleaner energy.
q q q
"We ask for patience from the public. Trips are going to take longer."
-- Mandan City Engineer Justin Froseth, on a summerlong, $3.8 million project on Main Street.
q q q
"It's been very hard on them and me."
-- Michaella Lanz, 14, an eighth grader at St. Mary's Academy in Bismarck and one of the first area adolescents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, on not being able to visit her grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"Mild winters are certainly helpful for mule deer; not only did we have a mild winter out west, we pretty much didn’t have winter. They made it through the winter in good shape and will be going into the fawning season in about as good of condition as one could expect in North Dakota."
-- State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams, on an annual spring survey showing that western North Dakota's mule deer population remains robust.
q q q
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great people and some great governors, and I couldn’t ask for a better organization or group of people to work with than the ones I’ve had over the last 39 years. And there’s no better place to be than North Dakota.”
-- North Dakota Game and Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand, announcing his retirement effective July 31.
q q q
"Mother Nature is going to cut and scour where she wants to."
-- Bob Frohlich, fisheries development supervisor for the state Game and Fish Department, after river channel erosion forced the indefinite closure of the Maclean Bottoms boating access area.
q q q
“North Dakotans have come together throughout this pandemic to keep our communities safe, first through mitigation and now through vaccination.”
-- State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi, announcing that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume activities without wearing a mask, indoors and outdoors.
q q q
"I'd just welcome them to the neighborhood, so to speak."
-- Medora businessman Doug Ellison, after Rob and Melani Walton, of the Walmart fortune, purchased a Badlands ranch.
q q q