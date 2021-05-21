Eminently quotable: 'And there’s no better place to be than North Dakota'

-- Mandan City Engineer Justin Froseth, on a summerlong, $3.8 million project on Main Street.

"It's been very hard on them and me."

-- Michaella Lanz, 14, an eighth grader at St. Mary's Academy in Bismarck and one of the first area adolescents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, on not being able to visit her grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mild winters are certainly helpful for mule deer; not only did we have a mild winter out west, we pretty much didn’t have winter. They made it through the winter in good shape and will be going into the fawning season in about as good of condition as one could expect in North Dakota."

-- State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams, on an annual spring survey showing that western North Dakota's mule deer population remains robust.

