Eminently quotable: 'All we’ve been doing is adapting'

“It was like going full steam ahead in a steady oil market to slamming on the brakes as hard as you can and screeching to a stop.”

-- Lucas Dunlap, head of LDI Energy Services in Tioga, describing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the oil industry.

q q q

"Everyone needs to wake up and smell the toast."

-- Bismarck resident Ken Sambor, one of the so-called "long-haulers" who have lingering health problems due to COVID-19, talking about the severity of the disease.

q q q

"Legislative Council: You matter. Legislative interns: You matter. Staff: You matter. And to others that have been victims: You matter. And to my legislative colleagues, you matter, too."

-- Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, one of the women who reported being sexually harassed by Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, during debate about expelling him from the Legislature.

q q q