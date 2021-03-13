Eminently quotable: 'All we’ve been doing is adapting'

“It was like going full steam ahead in a steady oil market to slamming on the brakes as hard as you can and screeching to a stop.”
-- Lucas Dunlap, head of LDI Energy Services in Tioga, describing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the oil industry.
q q q
"Everyone needs to wake up and smell the toast."
-- Bismarck resident Ken Sambor, one of the so-called "long-haulers" who have lingering health problems due to COVID-19, talking about the severity of the disease.
q q q
"Legislative Council: You matter. Legislative interns: You matter. Staff: You matter. And to others that have been victims: You matter. And to my legislative colleagues, you matter, too."
-- Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, one of the women who reported being sexually harassed by Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, during debate about expelling him from the Legislature.
q q q
"Well that’s it, no hearing, no trial and no evidence. Just based off of accusations that were made, I was expelled from the House and now I’m out of the Legislature."
-- Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, in a Facebook post after being expelled from the Legislature for sexual harassment.
q q q
“All we’ve been doing is adapting. We’re getting pretty good at it.”
-- Karen Schmidt, co-owner of Balancing Goat Coffee Co. in Mandan, one of many businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
q q q
"It has caused symptoms and processes that I would have never expected in medicine."
-- Andrew Stahl, internal medicine doctor at Sanford Health Bismarck and a former state health officer, discussing COVID-19.
q q q
"We're anticipating a good year, with the pandemic kind of fading out a little bit, I hope. Whatever the normal is, we're going to try to do it."
-- Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Dan Schelske, hoping for a return to normal this tourism season.
q q q
"Having the option of having the single dose available is definitely very appealing. In our county, transportation is such an issue. People might only get to us once or we might get to them once, but there isn't necessarily an opportunity for the second dose, and I don't want that to be a barrier."
-- Rolette County Public Health Administrator Barbara Frydenlund, a member of North Dakota's COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee, detailing benefits of the newly approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
q q q
"I think this is a big step forward in transparency. People can see what goes on in a legislative committee, whereas before they had to travel to Bismarck."
-- Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, on expanded livestreaming of the Legislature this session.
q q q
“We’re just trying to progress with the changing times.”
-- Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, on legislation that would eliminate the requirement that law officers provide a mailing envelope with a citation, since most people pay fines electronically.
q q q
"We have done a very good job and it was felt that we could loosen this particular rule at this time."
-- Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, on the Legislature easing its mask requirement.
q q q
"After our last budget discussion, what we're looking at, I have a hard time swallowing under any circumstances increasing mills for this."
-- Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, expressing reluctance to raise property taxes to fund the relocation of the police department and the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Department.